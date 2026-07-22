It’s easy to forget that Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time — seriously, she’s been acting since the age of seven. From starring on Barney & Friends in 2002 to leaving her historic mark on Disney Channel with Wizards of Waverly Place, then leading acclaimed projects like Emilia Perez and Only Murders In The Building, the superstar is no stranger to the limelight. She’s been making high-profile appearances for well over 20 years, leaving her fans with plenty of style moments to rave about, analyze, and admire.

Throughout her teenage years, Gomez occupied a unique space in the fashion sphere, balancing relatability with high fashion ambition. While marketing a Kmart fashion line to her younger fans (anyone else remember the boho-heavy, skinny jeans-packed Dream Out Loud collection?), Gomez was simultaneously beginning her red carpet journey. With her very first appearances at events like the Emmys, American Music Awards, and buzzy movie premieres, the multihyphenate was starting to introduce luxury labels to her wardrobe, kicking off a long career of varying style moments that would eventually earn her an it girl title.

Fast-forwarding to the present day, Gomez has provided the fashion-obsessed with an abundance of great ensembles to reflect on, fixate over, and recreate. From her viral moment at the 2007 Teen Vogue party to Fashion Week appearances in Louis Vuitton and her very first Oscars red carpet, there are lots of iconic eras to sift through. In honor of the actor, singer, and beauty founder’s 34th birthday, we’re doing just that. Keep scrolling to see the looks that have defined Gomez’s career thus far.

Y2K Graphic Tee, 2007

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While this appearance by a 15-year-old Gomez has gone down in internet history for her viral “Got some blue goin’ on...I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair” moment, her incredibly kitschy graphic tee shirt was, arguably, equally as compelling. For the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party, the then-emerging actor sported a grayish top with the phrase “Hotter Than I Should Be” printed across the chest, naturally featuring an image of the Earth in the words, as any true advocate against climate change would.

Short And Sparkly, 2010

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Following the release of her debut album “Kiss & Tell” alongside her band The Scene, Gomez often stuck to sparkly, short, and sequined looks for her promotional performances. For the 2010 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the singer wore a purple, black, and silver mini dress, paired with patterned black tights, rhinestoned pumps, and a stack of gold necklaces. As she performed the song “More” (a deep cut, for sure, but worth a listen), the bright lights of the event created a disco-ball effect off of her outfit, perfectly setting the stage for the pop star career she was about to face.

Sexy Sleek, 2013

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With four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place under her belt and icon status officially achieved by the age of 20, Gomez was on a mission to prove she was more than just a child actor. After her Disney show concluded in 2012, Gomez promptly booked a role in the edgy Harmony Korine-directed film Spring Breakers and released her first solo album Stars Dance, showing the world a more mature version of herself — both in her acting chops and musical sound. To really drive that point home, she also significantly stepped up her fashion game. To accept the award for Best Pop Video at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, the star wore a skin-baring gown from Atelier Versace’s Fall 2013 collection. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Gomez reflected on the look saying, “I loved this dress. I remember feeling for the first time like a woman.” The corsetted bodice would deeply impact Gomez’s personal style going forward, too, with the lingerie detail being a frequent factor in her looks to this day.

Fashion Week Firsts, 2015

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Gomez’s relationship with Louis Vuitton was a key step into entering a more elevated, mature era of her career. The star’s appearances at Fashion Week shows were few and far between until the French luxury house began working with her. Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière had her sit front row at the label’s Paris runways, join him at the Met Gala, and eventually named her an official face of the brand in 2016, all positioning her to be a high fashion it girl for years to come. For her first Louis Vuitton show in March 2015, the then-22-year-old donned a ‘70s-style printed mini dress and black leather coat with white shearling trim from the maison’s Fall 2015 collection, earning headlines across various publications and international fanfare.

Met Gala Debut, 2015

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For her very first Met Gala, Gomez doubled down on her fashion game, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown with a keyhole cutout at the front and contrasting black tassel accents on the straps. Fresh white orchids placed around her slicked-back updo, Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, plus a bold red lip brought the full look together, making for a very elegant debut on fashion’s biggest night.

Supermodel Slip, 2015

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Following the release of her 2015 album — and underrated pop masterpiece — Revival, Gomez took to the sexiest stage there is (the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, of course) to perform a medley of her chart-topping hits in a high-low black slip dress with a plunging neckline. The event marked a turning point in Gomez’s personal style, as she gained more confidence in wearing slinkier silhouettes and embraced her pop star persona more than ever, preparing the masses for her iconic 2016 energy (so iconic that it’s still heavily referenced — and fondly remembered — today).

Powerful Prada, 2016

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After taking a multi-month hiatus from public appearances and cutting her Revival tour short due to health issues, Gomez returned to the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards, wearing a show-stopping floor-length Prada ballgown, styled by Kate Young. She complemented the major moment with Cartier diamond earrings, keeping her glam mostly minimal to let the bright red garment steal the spotlight.

Ruffles Galore, 2017

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In late 2016, Gomez signed a deal with Coach, starring in various campaigns, making plenty of appearances wearing the brand and even co-designing multiple special collections with Creative Director Stuart Vevers. For the 2017 British Fashion Awards, the “Wolves” singer showed off her blunt blonde bob alongside a custom ivory, Victorian-Western-aesthetic prairie-style ensemble by Vevers, paired with white leather stiletto boots.

Stark-White Set, 2019

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For the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony of her film The Dead Don’t Die, Gomez returned to her Louis Vuitton roots, opting to wear a bright white bustier-and-maxi-skirt set from the label. The satin two-piece look featured a high-slit (a go-to look for Gomez) and a quilted texture on the bottom. A striking diamond necklace from Bulgari and silver strappy heels completed the full outfit.

Black-And-White Houndstooth, 2022

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For the launch of Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick collection, Gomez visited Paris in a flouncy black-and-white two-piece outfit from Alaïa. Paired with a heart-shaped leather handbag and Stuart Weitzman white pumps, the houndstooth-patterned look continued the star’s love affair with matching sets, proving the formula is plenty versatile — whether for a red carpet, a promo photocall, or even a stop to a Parisian Sephora.

Vibrant Vines, 2023

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In a custom red hand-beaded viney floral gown by Oscar de la Renta, Gomez joined Rema onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023 to accept the Best Afrobeats award for their hit, “Calm Down.” It marked her first VMA win in a decade, with her last being in 2013 for Best Pop Video with “Come & Get It.” She matched her Jimmy Choo sandal heels to the cherry tone of the dress, rounding out the accessories with floral diamond earrings and bracelets by Pasquale Bruni.

Old Hollywood Glamour, 2025

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To support her film Emilia Pérez, Gomez attended her very first Oscars ceremony in 2025. For the milestone, the actor wore a nude-toned off-the-shoulder gown by Ralph Lauren, hand-embellished with over 16,000 glass drops and crystals. The look, inspired by Sophia Loren, was completed by a platinum collar necklace, featuring a 10-carat diamond pendant.