At this point in the game, wellness is no longer a “buzz” word or lifestyle — it’s in full-blown “mundane” territory. Probiotic sodas, fitness wearables, and mindfulness apps are all a part of our daily vernacular and routines. But that doesn’t mean that there’s any less demand or enticement when it comes to upgrading our minds and bodies. People are just a bit pickier and more intentional about what “craze” or trendy device they adopt. So, if you have a wellness-conscious loved one on your gifting list this year, have no fear. There’s plenty of innovation and coolness that will impress even the most sophisticated health fanatic.

For those on a constant quest for mindfulness and being more “present,” go the more simplistic yet thoughtful route with a luxe dry brush or decadent body oil that promotes calm and relaxation. For the tech-forward, you can’t go wrong with a PEMF mat or, if you really want to impress, an infrared home sauna.

Sexual wellness products are especially hot this year, pun intended, so a sex play bundle or flirty card game could make for a unique gift for both the single friends and couples in your life.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, see the top health and wellness gifts that are sure to raise a few eyebrows... in the best way.