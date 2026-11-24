This has been quite the year for fashion. Between the designer collabs and celebrity-led campaigns, cool reissues of archival gems, and the triumphant resurgence of whimsy and maximalist dressing, no stylish stone was left unturned in 2026. So, naturally, the holiday season is chock-full of in-demand items that any fashion devotee would be more than happy to unwrap.

For those who keep tabs — and stock — of the latest designer partnerships, a piece from Hades’ covetable collab with actor Tilda Swinton is a must. For the runway follower who has an eagle eye for the most recent it girl item, perhaps Miu Miu’s Vivant Suede Bag from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection would be apropos?

For the maximalist on your list, a glittering statement pant from Hand Over or Vaquera’s cheeky Trompe L'Oeil Zip Hoodie would likely spark much joy. And you can never go wrong with a great piece of jewelry, which is where Pandora’s Heart Clasp Sparkling Mesh Bracelet or Valentino’s Vouloirvoler Necklace come into play nicely.

Ahead, start checking off your gifting list with the hottest fashion finds of the holiday season.