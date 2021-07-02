Long gone are the days of turning an oversized tee into a makeshift coverup and wearing flimsy flip-flops to the beach. Fashion lovers are now rocking head-to-toe lewks to the beach — Lizzo is accessorizing with opulent bikini jewelry while Annie Murphy lounges seaside in Fendi. Elevated beachwear is set to become the style of the season. To help you master the look, TZR rounded up the best beachwear collections released by brands and selected a handful of standout items from each summer capsule. There are offerings from fashion heavy-hitters like Jimmy Choo and Prada as well as more accessible options from fashion girl go-to labels like Totême and LoveShackFancy.

Maximalism is, undoubtedly, the defining aesthetic for summer. The extravagant dressing style may even represent all of 2021 with the tenacity at which it’s dominating the trend cycle. You’ll discover many beachwear items that tap into the more-is-more trend like Fendi’s string bikinis in psychedelic, logo-swirling patterns. But for those who long for the simplicity of a neutral warm-weather look, take solace in the fact that there are plenty of minimalist beach-ready styles out there as well. Totême’s offering a subdued beachwear lineup — its color palette of tan, ivory, and black makes the collection feel like a reprieve for those who don’t vibe with the current craze of vibrant neons and statement-making prints. In addition, Celine’s French woman-inspired beachwear collection is overflowing with summer basics like casual baseball hats and pared-back triangle bikini tops.

Scroll ahead to get a preview of the capsule collections and shop a few items from each one.

Prada

Courtesy of Prada

Prada’s beach-ready line, Coast, is part of the Italian fashion house’s inaugural series of immersive experiences, titled Prada Outdoor. (The recent summertime drop coincided with an in-store pop-up at Prada’s New York City storefront that ran throughout June 2021.) Coast, as Prada describes on its website, is an “ode to the carefree atmosphere of the beach,” and the collection’s items represent a relaxed and blissful state of mind. A striped polo shirt dress doubles as an effortless coverup while the terrycloth version of Prada’s iconic headband will keep your hair from flying in your face at the beach. For sports enthusiasts, there’s even a Prada-fied volleyball.

Totême

Courtesy of Totême

It-Girl fave Totême released a 13-piece beachwear drop and the pieces — like the scarf-inspired sarongs, neutral one-piece swimsuits, and poolside slippers — are must-haves for any minimalists out there. Shop the Swedish brand’s entire edit exclusively on matchesfashion.com, or browse a few TZR favorites below.

Fendi

Courtesy of Fendi

With its logomania-inspired swimsuits and vibrant hair accessories to match, Fendi’s beachwear capsule is an energetic celebration of summer dressing. The fashion house utilized a bold color palette of bright yellows and crisp blues, which helped to boost the seaside-themed collection’s joyful energy and make it feel in line with 2021’s ongoing optimistic color story. Devoted Fendi fans will also recognize the swirling FF Vertigo print from the Italian fashion house’s collaboration with New York-based artist Sarah Coleman.

Jimmy Choo

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The luxury label envisions the next few months to be about experimenting with rainbow hues, and the British high fashion house’s beachwear capsule makes it easy to integrate the technicolor attitude into your beach dressing. You’ll discover a bandeau bikini in a scarf top style, geometric sunglasses, and even a two-toned take on the fashionable house slipper trend.

Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch x Shiseido

Tory Burch partnered with Shiseido this season to release a collection featuring limited-edition sunscreens, floral-printed swimsuits, and other summertime staples. “I believe in a ‘less is more’ approach to beauty and that starts with skin protection and an incredible sunscreen,” said Tory Burch in a press release. This sun-safe attitude was even integrated into the fabrication of the swimwear: The Tory bikini and surf shirt are made with UPF 50 fabric to protect the wearer from intense UV rays.

LoveShackFancy

Courtesy of LoveShackFancy x Hurley

Floral and frills powerhouse LoveShackFancy partnered with Californian surf brand Hurley to deliver a beach-themed collection entitled Postcards from Paradise. Items include one-piece swimsuits in vibrant florals, matching bucket hats, and vibrant zip-up hoodies. The majority of the collection falls within the range of $60 to $150, although a custom-made LoveShackFancy x Hurley surfboard will cost $1,400.

Celine

Courtesy of Celine

If you’re drawn to the pared-back aesthetic French women possess, Celine’s summer capsule is the one to shop. Entitled French Summer, the collection is filled with easy-to-wear basics like subtle graphic tees, striped tote bags, and pistachio-colored two-piece swimsuits.