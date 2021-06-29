Annie Murphy Pulls Off Summer’s Riskiest Swimsuit Trend So Effortlessly

Fans might be quick to compare Annie Murphy’s personal style to her character Alexis Rose’s on Schitt’s Creek, but that would be like comparing apples to oranges. While Rose loves less-than-functional extravagant pieces, Murphy’s fashion sense gravitates towards an approachable, low-key feel. (She is a fan of nap dresses and one of her go-to looks is jeans and a tee.) For photoshoots, however, the actor likes to experiment with fashion outside of her typical wardrobe wheelhouse. As TZR’s June 2021 cover star, Murphy showed off her bold side in beach outfits that combined laid-back seaside vibes with summer’s biggest trends. (She wore all the sunshine shades including bright yellows and ocean-inspired blues.)

The star posed on a beach in Los Angeles, in not one or two outfits, but in six entirely different looks, playing in the waves, even in designer ready-to-wear. Her ensembles showcased the melding of luxe beachwear with a casual setting, ranging from a classic two-piece, to black high-waisted swimsuit, to a teal blazer and red shorts look from Versace. This combo, in particular, will encourage everyone to pair unexpectedly bright colors together. Murphy’s favorite outfit from the shoot was a Fendi cream-colored knitted jacket and pants set, which she acknowledged was dressier than her usual go-to pieces. Before any more spoilers are released, scroll ahead to see Murphy’s joyful warm-weather outfits along with styling tips. You can shop some of her exact pieces, as well as similar items, to recreate her looks for your own getaway this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Look 1: A Bright Blouse & Pattern Shorts

Stella McCartney shirt, Etro bra and shorts, Dior visor, Jennifer Fisher earrings

If you’re heading to a beach getaway this summer, don’t forget to pack a casual yet dressy outfit for dinner. Style a breezy blouse with bold pattern bottoms, like this one from Etro’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, and easy-to-wear sandals. A designer visor courtesy of Dior will come in handy as you catch the sunset at mealtime.

Look 2: A One-Piece Swimsuit & Skirt

Rosetta Getty swimsuit, AGMES earrings, Tiffany & Co. by Elsa Peretti cuffs

To quickly turn your beach-day look into an outfit you can walk around town in, slip a skirt on top of your one-piece swimsuit. The Rosetta Getty number, as modeled by Murphy, touches on the cutout trend that’s dominating swimwear this season. A pair of comfy sandals and mix metal jewelry combo complete your going-out ensemble.

Look 3: A Knit Blazer & Pants Set

Fendi clothing, Leigh Miller earrings, AGMES necklace

Should you need an indoor dressy beach look, opt for a matching blazer and trouser set. You can dress it down with raffia slides. Murphy’s styling choice — sans undershirt — is a great way to make this ensemble appropriate for going out.

Look 4: A Neon Green Co-ord For Summer

David Koma clothing, AGMES earrings, Louis Vuitton shoes

Don’t be afraid to stand out in bright colors, especially neon for summer. As Murphy proves in the photo, the hues can complement a sandy backdrop.

Look 5: A Blazer & Micro Shorts

Versace clothing, AKILA sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher earrings and rings

The style lesson here is to never underestimate pairing together two unexpected colors — the end result is a photo shoot-worthy look. Give the teal and fuchsia look a try or wear two colors you normally would not together.

Look 6: A High-Waisted Black Bikini

Proenza Schouler shirt, Rag & Bone top, Mara Hoffman bottoms, Leigh Miller earrings, Elisa Johnson sunglasses

You can never go wrong with a classic black bikini, especially one with a high-waisted bottom. To kick it up a notch, style with colorful tinted sunglasses and a shirt dress that doubles as a cover-up. This beach look can easily be recreated in just four pieces and it’ll be a versatile summer uniform you can slip on without fuss.

Photographer: Beau Grealy

Stylist: Tiffany Reid

Hair: Mara Roszak

Makeup: Kara Yoshimoto Bua

Manicure: Thuy Nguyen

Bookings: Special Projects

Videographer: Sam Miron