The initial buzz of Inauguration Day may have simmered, but the conversation on National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is just getting started. On Jan. 20, when the 22 year old recited her gripping poem, "The Hill We Climb," Gorman was more than an eloquent, well-dressed speaker — her words became a symbol of hope and unwavering determination that touched the nation. Though Gorman's name and face may be new to some, she's been a fixture in both the poetry and fashion circles for quite some time. Aside from her unforgettable Inauguration Day outfit, Gorman, a style icon in her own right, has had plenty of über chic red carpet moments over the years.

It's no secret then that she is a beacon of light with her words and fashion. In 2019, a Vogue headline read, "Meet the Rising Poet Who Stole the Show at Milan Fashion Week," which highlighted the natural relationship she drew between the two worlds. She told the glossy, "When I became U.S. Youth Poet Laureate, my mom and I actually talked a lot about my clothing because I act as my own stylist and makeup artist, navigating places as different as the Library of Congress and MTV. Through it all, I want to remain true to myself."

Over the years, some things have changed. Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden now dresses Gorman and MTV has turned into IMG (the modeling agency that signed her less than a week after she recited her inaugural poem). What has remained unchanged though, is her loyalty to her authentic personal style. This month, the poet and activist graced the cover of Time in a vibrant yellow puff-sleeve dress by Greta Constantine, which gave a nod to the color she wore on Jan. 20, and donned jewelry by KHIRY, an Afrofuturist luxury brand founded in 2016.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

Gorman's other fashion credits include starring in a LOFT ad campaign in 2020 and working with Prada, the label behind her now iconic Inauguration Day yellow coat. In 2019, Gorman was a reporter for the Italian fashion label, traveling to Slovenia to understand how fishing nets and carpets were being upcycled into Prada's Re-Nylon bags. "The science behind it can be complex, but the message it sends is simple: We can transform trash into treasure, and change the fashion world as we know it," she told Teen Vogue. Today, Re-Nylon is a key texture across Prada's bags, hats, jackets and sneakers — and the brownie points earned for sustainability have boosted its cool factor amongst It girls.

When you peruse through the poet's greatest outfit moments ahead, you'll notice they all share a common factor: Gorman loves to make a style statement by wearing bold hues that span the color spectrum. Her ensembles, too, match the poised, yet powerful tenor she naturally exudes. Stay tune for more fashion moments from this young poet (FYI: Gorman's performing at the Superbowl on Feb. 7), as she will be sure to inspire.

Amanda Gorman's Best Outfits: Sheer Pink Beaded Dress

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards ceremony in Feb. 2020, Gorman donned a blush plissé dress, whose glittering pleats synced with her sparkly eyeshadow. Her bag and dress were both from Prada while her ring was from Los Angeles-based jewelry brand, Dylan Lex.

Amanda Gorman's Best Outfits: Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Red Bag

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gorman's Prada bag and abstract green dress were both primed for front row fashion at Prada's Spring/Summer 2020 show in Milan. Her candy-apple red nail polish matched with her carryall, adding a boost to the whole look.

Amanda Gorman's Best Outfits: White Shirtdress & Yellow Accessories

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

True to form, Gorman went with Prada again for the Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center in April 2019. This time she opted for a crisp white shirtdress with an embellished collar. She accessorized with heels and a handbag in her favorite colorway: yellow.

Amanda Gorman's Best Outfits: Scarlet Dress & Matching Pumps

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images

For her appearance at Black Girls Rock! in Aug. 2018, Gorman proved you can wear red and orange together by pairing fire-hydrant red pumps with a tangerine-hued asymmetrical dress.

Amanda Gorman's Best Outfits: Flower Crown & Floral Dress

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gorman's feminine floral dress for L'Oreal Paris' Women of Worth event in Dec. 2017 was cause for celebration all on its own. She styled it with a crown that was dotted with fuchsia and blush-toned flowers.