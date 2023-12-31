Those who partake in winter sports — be it skiing, snowboarding, or tubing — know a day on the mountains is a joyful, mood-enhancing experience (how could you not feel amazing zooming down the slopes?). Of course, choosing a cold-weather outfit is half the fun, too. Whether you’ve mastered the black diamonds in Aspen or still stick to the bunny hills at your local resort, a cute snow-proof look is non-negotiable. And though finding chic, of-the-moment winter attire was a struggle in the past, that’s no longer the case. The market is saturated with new ski — and après ski — collections from established and emerging labels, and they’re all changing the sportswear game.

“Ski[wear] has evolved massively in recent years and has become a focus for many brands, with key industry players expanding into the category,” explains Libby Page, market director at Net-a-Porter, which just launched a ski campaign, pictured below. “Technicality remains important, with developed fabrics to maintain warmth and breathability for the true skier.” Providing its ski-loving customers with fashion-forward looks is equally as essential for the luxury retailer, she says.

A few labels she recommends when shopping for winter looks? First up is Aztech Mountain. “[The] refined cuts and effortless fits serve the ultimate skier’s functional needs,” Page notes. “The nonrestrictive silhouettes, cropped jackets, and heavy knits are perfect for ski and après ski.” Bogner, a label known for its timeless, elevated designs, is at the top of her list as well. “Make a statement on the slopes in their coordinated zebra set, or opt for one of our exclusive styles that make for the perfect addition to the skier’s wardrobe.”

Courtesy Of Net-a-Porter

When it comes to the season’s biggest skiwear trends, Page says monochromatic styles are taking the lead, noting they’re in line with the pared-back dressing that’s been ubiquitous in recent seasons. “Skiwear has been leaning towards polished styles that use texture and immense detail,” the expert continues. “We are loving the exaggerated cropped bomber silhouettes represented on jackets and ski suits.”

Feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the new mountain-bound looks coming out lately? To cut through the noise, TZR gathered 13 of the best new ski collections, below. Time to hit the slopes in style.

Gucci

Courtesy Of Gucci

Not quite the outdoorsy type? Gucci’s latest ski lineup may change that. Made for snowy weekend trips and frigid city days alike, the collection is fully stocked with playful sporty looks, including colorful ski goggles (the chicest iteration we’ve ever seen, we might add), metallic outerwear, and puffy boots. We’ll take one of each, please.

Fusalp x Pucci

Your friends will never need to search for you at the bottom of the hills ever again, thanks to Fusalp x Pucci’s in-your-face collection, which marks the second time the two heritage brands teamed up on a winter assortment. Covered in signature Pucci motifs and hues, the assortment runs the gamut from multi-color waterproof puffer jackets to vibrant thermal layering pieces (a cold-weather essential, no matter if you’re one to spend a weekend in a snowy location).

Varley

A go-to destination for elevated everyday basics, Varley also serves up must-have slope-approved looks. The lightweight quilted knitted jackets, for instance, are a must for those kinda-warm ski trips. Layer the brand’s cozy separates — think sweaters and high-rise leggings — underneath your outerwear, and off to the mountains you go. (A cute beanie and waterproof gloves are a good idea, too.)

Louis Vuitton

If going down the hills in a head-to-toe designer look sounds appealing, Louis Vuitton’s new ski collection will surely pique your interest (it even has skis and a helmet to take your look to new heights). Inspired by sports uniforms, the capsule has every piece needed to say warm and on-trend during your upcoming winter excursion — think down-filled jackets, body-hugging knit separates, and jersey ski pants. Plus, once you’re ready to relax in the lodge with a cup of hot chocolate, throw on the snowflake tee and cushy carryall included in the drop.

Aztech Mountain

The brainchild of David Roth and Heifara Rutgers, Aztech Mountain is committed to creating high-quality winter staples. This season, the Aspen-based label released fun-meets-functional skiwear, like glossy puffer coats and two-tone bib pants. To ensure the pieces are the best of the best, the brand collaborates with world-famous athletes, such as skier and Olympic Gold medalist Bode Miller. Now that’s what we call setting the bar high.

Bally

Founded in Switzerland in 1851, Bally certainly isn’t new to the skiwear scene. Drawing design inspiration from luxe resorts like St. Moritz and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the label’s latest winter capsule reimagined alpine glamour, according to the press release. Throw on the pieces — see turtleneck sweaters, stretch pants, balaclavas, and more — for a weekend trip, afternoon downtown, or whatever other adventures may be on the horizon.

FARM Rio

Cure the winter blues with FARM Rio’s new 11-piece skiwear collection, priced from $345 to $615, which is the Brazilian brand’s second resort-ready lineup to date. Rendered in its signature splashy prints, the offerings include puffers, jumpsuits, and pants made from high-performance graphene fibers and recycled polyester for insulation. Plus, each look is designed for temperatures that dip as low as 14º to 50º Fahrenheit. Bundle up, baby.

Yniq Eyewear x Lindsey Vonn Foundation

On Dec. 15, Yniq Eyewear and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to empowering girls, released limited-edition co-branded ski goggles in glacial blue. “This partnership embodies everything Yniq stands for — pushing boundaries, celebrating individuality, and striving for the extraordinary,” Lindsey Vonn, Olympic gold medalist and Yniq Owner, said in a press release. “As a lifelong athlete, I've seen firsthand the transformative power of sports and mentorship. Every pair of these goggles sold will directly contribute to programs and scholarships, providing girls with the tools they need to achieve their dreams.”

LoveShackFancy x Bogner

This year’s skiwear collabs did not disappoint — as proven by the LoveShackFancy and Bogner’s FIRE+ICE collection. After two wildly successful partnerships, the two labels came together again to take another stab at snow-proof looks. Fusing LoveShackFancy’s flirty designs and Bogner's cutting-edge performance wear, the assortment, ranging from $140 to $750, boasts cheery floral outerwear, pastel ski pants, and coordinating boots. Should you prefer to try on the pieces in person, head over to the Bogner’s 755 Madison Avenue store and select LoveShackFancy boutiques.

BOSS x Perfect Moment

That’s right, another must-have partnership hit shelves this season — enter the BOSS x Perfect Moment collection. The brands unveiled their second collab during the Matterhorn Cervino Speed Opening, a race that starts in Zermatt, Switzerland and ends in Cervinia, Italy, at the Alpine Ski World Cup last month. A few key items in the drop are the softshell duvet jackets, flared ski pants, and insulating one-piece suits. For the non-skiers reading this, browse through the après ski styles, including knit hoodies and thermal tops.

FP Movement

If you’re looking for skiwear that won’t break the bank, FP Movement has you covered — most of its mood-boosting pieces won’t cost you more than $600. A surefire way to stand out on the slopes? Adorn yourself in FP Movement’s highlighter-hued sportswear — we’d suggest the peachy Dew Point Overalls. Or, if your style is more minimal, check out its khaki-colored Zephyr Ski Shell Packable Jacket.

DKNY

On Dec. 4, DKNY dropped its first-ever ski collection, which consists of 30 pieces made for the mountains, city, and everywhere in between. The limited-edition collection is rife with cold-weather staples, our favorites being the flared snow pants (which have a water-repellant finish) and toasty merino wool sweaters (splashed with graphic stripes and the label’s hallmark black and white palette).

Sweaty Betty

You’re likely already aware of Sweaty Betty’s gym essentials — but did you know it also has slope-ready styles? If the answer’s no, listen up: The athleisure label carries an assortment of high-quality pieces for the mountains, from heavy-duty jackets to chic stirrup pants. And if you’re always stuffing your pockets with your phone, wallet, and keys? The Swiftie Trail Bumbag, which you can wear across your body, will make things much easier.