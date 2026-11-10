Some love a winter getaway for the skiing and snowboarding — for certain families, it’s not uncommon to hit the slopes shortly after learning how to walk. Of course, a cold-weather trip isn’t always just about winter sports. Anyone who’s been to the likes of Aspen or Jackson Hole is familiar with the social scene: Think laid-back lunches at the lodge, followed by evening chit-chat over hot toddies by the fire. And, naturally, there are the après-ski looks to consider — your post-slopes activities are often much more fun in a chic look, no?

When putting together an après-ski outfit, practicality should still take precedence — no one wants to be shivering while roaming around town. Fortunately, many key winter trends fuse functionality with sophistication. Tap into your inner Kardashian with a long faux fur coat, which is sure to keep you warm while oozing main-character energy. Your accessories are just as important. Fuzzy boots are bound to make a statement, and the same goes for bright, chunky styles. Meanwhile, to ward off the cold, round out your look with a furry hat or cashmere headband.

For more fashion-forward après-ski outfit formulas, scroll below. All eyes will be on you this ski season.

Print Perfect

Sure, you can never go wrong with a black puffer coat, but for something that’ll spark joy every time you slip it on, consider a printed style — chevron, stripes, and trendy bandana patterns are all no-brainers. Up the ante with a quirky graphic sweater, like this “après” style from Perfect Moment.

Up The Fuzz

Not only is a faux fur jacket a chic way to stay warm in frigid, teeth-chattering temperatures, but it’s also one of the most statement-making outerwear styles out there. For extra oomph, pair the coat with equally fuzzy boots and printed trousers.

Pop Of Color

If you enjoy exploring the town post-skiing, do so in a subtle yet playful look. A neutral-colored puffer jacket and coordinating jeans with bright boots strike that perfect balance. A faux fur hat kicks things up even more.

Winter Whites

White separates may seem best suited for the summer months, but don’t tuck away your pieces come winter. As shown here, the crisp hue feels right at home in the mountains, and cinched styles (such as Fusalp’s latest release) make for a particularly stylish silhouette. For an aesthetically pleasing look, pair your white pieces with a powder blue matching set.

Edgy & Elevated

No need to incorporate colors or prints into your après-ski ensemble. You can easily stand out in an all-black look, so long as you opt for sleek silhouettes — think a well-fitting puffer jacket and body-sculpting bottoms — and a statement accessory, such as furry boots.

Matchy Matchy

One way to ensure your friends can easily spot you in the mountains? Double down on a vivid color, such as fire-engine red. Simply ground the eye-catching look with neutral accessories — a beige beanie and dark brown boots will do the trick.