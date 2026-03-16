Over the past couple of months, you’ve likely seen countless images hit your Instagram feed of A-listers the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber living their best winter lives in Aspen. And while the Colorado ski destination, along with other popular hotspots like Vail, Colorado and Park City, Utah tend to dominate the spotlight, true-blue snow bunnies will tell you that Jackson Hole, Wyoming and its renowned Mountain Resort is not to be missed during peak ski season. Known to locals as a “skiers mountain,” this tucked-away gem of a town attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every winter with its rugged Western vibes, boutique shopping art galleries, farm-to-table restaurants, and “serious” ski culture. As a born-and-raised Angeleno whose experience with snowy terrain never extended past braving the treacherous icy streets of Manhattan during New York Fashion Week, I wanted my first ski trip to be authentic — and chic as hell, of course.

So I packed up some stylish ski gear and cozy aprés essentials and boarded my three-hour flight from Los Angeles directly into the Jackson Hole airport, where planes literally land amidst the epic Grand Teton Mountain range. This raises another major selling point for Jackson Hole — the ultra-close proximity to stunning wilderness. The valley sits just minutes from two iconic national parks, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, which allows for ample exploration in between ski sessions and shopping trips in town. With my three-day itinerary packed to the brim, I was ready to take on the tiny but mighty town.

Ahead, see how I navigated my first ski trip to Jackson Hole.

Accommodations

When skiing the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, a stay at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole is truly a non-negotiable in that it places you at the very center of the action — in style, no less. It sits directly beneath the dramatic peaks of the Teton Range, offering immediate access to lifts and ski trails. You can hop out of bed, grab a coffee, and hit the slopes in a matter of minutes. Located in the center of Teton Village, the resort is also about a 30-minute drive from the airport, 20 minutes from the town of Jackson, and close to both aforementioned national parks.

I’m happy to report the Four Seasons perks don’t stop at convenience. The alpine getaway is a design gem, reflecting a modern Western cabin aesthetic that incorporates natural elements like wood, iron, and stone with more contemporary furnishings and Americana art work that reminds visitors regularly that they are indeed in the great Wild West.

Decked out in the same cozy furnishings, rooms also typically come with gas fireplaces, private balconies with mountain or valley views, and spacious bathrooms with soaking tubs. My room included a picturesque mountain landscape, where I had a prime shot of skiers ascending and descending the range. Every morning, as I stepped onto my balcony with my freshly brewed cup of coffee, it felt as I was entering a Slim Aarons photograph.

Ski Sesh

As someone who has never donned a pair of skis in her 40 years of life, to say I was intimidated by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort would be an understatement. With more than 4,000+ vertical feet of terrain, it’s one of the largest vertical drops in North America. That said, it contains a mix of terrain, appealing to various ski skill levels, from beginners to the very advanced (the latter often flock to Corbet’s Couloir, the mountain’s most challenging ski chute, which is also one of the most famous in the world).

Angela Melero

For my initiation, I opted for a three-hour ski lesson, which can be booked through the Four Seasons resort and includes ski and shoe rentals. My initial fear of the unknown was strong — I almost canceled and opted for all-day aprés! — but within the first 30 minutes of learning the basics with our saint of an instructor Kate, my nerves were calmed almost entirely. I picked up the elementary movements like the pizza stop quite quickly and before I knew it I was gliding around the bunny slopes with ease ... save for a few falls. Sure, I looked a bit like a baby deer learning to walk, but such is the life of a novice.

I now fully understand the appeal of this winter sport as there’s something incredibly freeing and therapeutic about sliding through the snow and feeling the cool air hitting your skin. I caught the bug, and am proud to report that I was able to ski seamlessly down the mountain to the base camp by the end of my lesson. This is definitely a hobby I’ll be digging into more in the future.

Aprés All Day

As you can imagine, a morning of skiing can certainly take its toll on your body and energy, which is why a well-planned aprés strategy is crucial on trips such as this. The beauty of staying in base camp-adjacent resort — not to mention the Grand Teton Village in general — is that you don’t need to go far to enjoy the pre- and post-ski activities. To fully unwind and reset the muscles, a spa session is an obvious choice. I opted for the two-hour Sacred Earth Ritual at the Four Seasons spa, which included full body exfoliation, mud mask, hair and scalp treatment, and a soothing massage. I am not ashamed to admit that I fell asleep during my ultra-relaxing session.

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For more unwinding, a little tipple at a local bar is essential and most Jackson Hole locals and ski enthusiasts will point you to the Mangy Moose. The iconic saloon is known for its live music and vibrant energy, particularly after 4 p.m., when weary skiers file in for a drink and a hearty meal. (I recommend the spicy frozen margaritas — they pack a punch!) My favorite hangout spot, however, was The Handle Bar at the Four Seasons, which is a stylish whiskey bar and restaurant with upscale comfort food like warm pretzels, elk chili, lobster rolls, and (my favorite) fried pickles. In addition to their wide selection of American and international beers and whiskeys, wintery cocktails like boozy hot chocolate and hot toddies are not to be missed. For a more laid-back post-ski experience, the Four Seasons also houses Snö ’65, its resident aprés lounge with curated menus and elevated beverage selections including Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon and scotch and cognac flights.

Dining

Don’t let the Wild West vibes fool you — there’s no shortage of luxe dining options in Jackson Hole. At the top of my list is Steadfire Chophouse, a modern take on a traditional American steakhouse, complete with fine dining options like caviar trio flights, roasted foie gras, and wagyu porterhouse as well as elevated versions of classic dishes like loaded potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and olive oil cake.

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If you find yourself in town, make sure to book a table at The Bistro, a Parisian brasserie style restaurant. Make sure to come hungry, as the indulgent oyster bar and hearty dishes like chicken cordon blue, croque madame, and champignon bourguignon are sure to fill you up. After dinner, swing by Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, which has been a local institution since 1937. The rustic, Americana vibes can’t be beat, especially when you find yourself plopped in one of the saddle seats at the bar with a cold beer in hand and a live country band in the backdrop.

Shopping & Exploring

Much of Jackson Hole’s charm is its dedication and support of local business, which you’ll find in abundance. Shoppers will have a field day perusing the antique shops, art galleries, and outdoor outfitters (for the adventurous traveler). Upon arrival into town for my own shopping excursion, I was on a mission to find the perfect Western hat to complete my alpine cowgirl aesthetic.

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While upscale brands like Kemo Sabe are a popular — dare I say obvious — choice for visitors, I found accessory love at Encounter Hat Co. The custom hat shop is unique in that it creates your style right in front of you, so that it fits your head and personal aesthetic to a T. (Make sure you carve out about 45 minutes to an hour to allow for ample time to select your hat style and have it both fitted and made). I opted for a charcoal Western hat with a brown leather band — so classic and versatile it’ll work nicely with my sunny California wardrobe as well as my snowy Wyoming one.

Angela Melero

If you’re a nature lover, a wildlife safari is another attraction I highly recommend the Four Seasons resort partners with Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris for curated tours of the Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge with a professional naturalist guide. This was truly a highlight of my trip — I loved seeing epic animals like moose, wolves, elk, bison, and bighorn sheep in the wild. The guides are also incredibly informed and a wealth of information, offering interesting anecdotes about Jackson Hole history and wild life.