Shredding down the mountains, catching up with friends over hot toddies ... for snow bunnies, few getaways rival a ski trip. Of course, anyone who has ever participated in the winter sport knows staying warm is key to a fun day on the slopes. While your black puffer and matching snow pants may already be on standby, skiwear has received the high-style treatment as of late, thanks to a slate of brands reinvigorating the winter apparel scene.

One such label is Slope Siren, a luxury brand founded in 2022 by Alex Goldney. The idea was born after Goldney noticed a gap in the market for skiwear that balanced style and accessibility. “The market felt split between very outdoorsy, technical brands and then sterile, overpriced options that lacked personality,” she tells TZR. “Slope Siren was created for the it girls who care just as much about the aesthetic as they do performance.”

According to Goldney, women are no longer packing just one ski outfit and wearing it all throughout the weekend. “Ski style is becoming much more location-driven, with outfits planned the same way beach wardrobes are,” she explains. “As skiing continues to grow in popularity, women want multiple looks per trip and are styling their ski outfits intentionally, rather than repeating the same outfit day after day.” As such, having a rotation of chic ski pieces is a must.

On that note, scroll ahead to find five cool-girl ski brands worth knowing about this season — and beyond.

Inspired by the glamour of vintage ski culture, Slope Siren is known for its ski suits, which, according to its site, are “made for the mountain, designed to turn heads.” Currently low in stock, the Bonnie Western ski suit is the brand’s bestseller, notes Goldney. “It was inspired by skiing out west in places like Aspen and Jackson Hole, where Western influence plays a major role in fashion,” the founder explains. In addition to its one-piece looks, Slope Siren offers a white belted ski jacket and black flared pants, which are currently out of stock but are coming back soon.

The brainchild of Dima Ievenko, ienki ienki specializes in innovative designs, playful silhouettes, and vibrant colors. The Kyiv-based label is revered for its use of cutting-edge materials, such as premium goose down, one of the best natural insulation fabrics, and high-density nylon, which offers excellent resistance to wind and moisture. Merging fashion with function, these styles are sure to stand out in a sea of neutral outerwear on the mountains. It’s no wonder celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber have been seen in the label.

Since debuting in 2020, Halfdays has made quite the splash in the skiwear market. Based in Denver, the brand was founded by former Olympic skier Kiley McKinnon — who competed in the 2018 Winter Games — alongside Ariana Ferwerda and Karelle Golda. Frustrated by the lack of skiwear designed for women’s bodies, McKinnon partnered with the duo to create well-fitting, confidence-boosting silhouettes for the slopes. Designed for all skill levels, Halfdays’ pieces are rendered in cheerful hues — from soft pink to dusty blue — and crafted using sustainable materials like recycled nylon and polyester.

It doesn’t get more luxurious than Sease. Based in Milan, the high-end brand was founded in 2018 by brothers Giacomo and Franco Loro Piana of the famed Loro Piana family. Blending Italian polish with high-performance design, Sease’s collections span everything from corduroy ski jackets to plush fleece tops. The label is also recognized for its innovative natural and technical materials, including cashmere-wool blends and recycled fibers.

Cordova was created in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Jane and Cody Seim. Inspired by the slopes of Sun Valley, Idaho, where the duo tied the knot, the brand debuted with tailored ski suits that remain a favorite of the line today. Elsewhere in the collection are cropped, high-neck puffer jackets, stretchy, form-fitting pants, and merino-cashmere layering tops. Cordova champions après ski apparel, too, with a range of shearling jackets, ribbed cardigans, and 100% hair-on cowhide trousers.