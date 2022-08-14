Several factors dictate what’s currently trending. The most obvious are runway shows and celebrity outfits (as they often have first pick of the new items). In the last year or two, however, TikTok has emerged as a formidable breeding ground for viral fashion trends. It gave us the coastal grandmother aesthetic, cottagecore, and Adam Sandler summer. Many of these It pieces and outfits featured on the social media platform, are, surprisingly, from Amazon. Thus, if you want to know what’s popular for next season, all you need to do is check out the fall fashion items on Amazon TikTokers are obsessed with right now.

Given that the mega online retailer has a plethora of on-trend pieces at affordable prices (for example, Amazon sells JW Pei’s Gabbi Bag, which is beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski), it’s no wonder TikTok users love shopping on there. And in doing so, users then post their Amazon try-on hauls and product reviews on the platform, thereby creating a wave of demand for said item.

Ahead, see, and shop, the most stylish fall items TikTokers are adding into their virtual Amazon carts right now. From cargo pants and coordinating sets to whimsical hair accessories and statement jewels, the trendy pieces are sure to elevate and dress up your outfits. What’s more: each item, below, is also super versatile so although they’re perfect for fall, you can technically still wear them year round, depending on how you style it.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Metallic Heels

According to TikTok influencer Lauren Wolfe, these Elisabet Tang heels are the perfect heel height, extra comfortable to walk in, and match with everything. Thanks to the heel’s luxe metallic gold hue, they’ll make a statement when you strut into any room.

Cross-Waist Trousers

Your office wardrobe will receive a stylish upgrade when you add in a pair of cross waist trousers. You can achieve the trending look via these bottoms from SweatyRocks, as they feature a criss-cross detail in the front. Since the pants are a neutral tone, you can easily dress them up with a blazer for your 9-to-5 gig.

Strapless Knit Dress

You can’t go wrong with a strapless dress in your wardrobe, they’re so versatile. For transitional weather months, you can wear this neutral number underneath an oversized blazer or a trench coat to create an outfit that’s sultry and classic. It also has a sweet knot detail at the front to add a dainty feel.

Ribbed Sets

If you’re unsure of what to wear, you can always turn to a matching ribbed set. They’re a simple and effective way to look put together. Plus, these coordinated separates were designed to feel comfortable, as they’re made with a cotton material that will keep you cozy throughout the day.

Clogs

Clogs are trending because they’re easy to style and can take you from spring into fall and back again. During the summer, you can wear them with denim shorts and a T-shirt. As the weather cools down, you can style them with jeans or trousers and a chunky sweater for a cozy outfit you can wear all day long.

Backless Top

Upgrade your basics by adding this simple yet sultry top into your capsule wardrobe. It comes in a wide array of colors, from hot pink to green, but you’ll likely get the most use out of a black or tan option as you’ll be able to style them with almost anything.

Chunky Gold Rings

If you’re looking to emulate Hailey Bieber’s jewelry stack, opt for chunky gold jewelry that you can wear every day. This piece has a subtle bit of sparkle with the shimmering zirconia stones throughout. Plus, it feels extra luxe because of the gold color.

Futuristic Sunglasses

Give the retro-inspired sunglasses trend a go by adding these viral options to your sunnies collection. TikTok fashionistas are obsessing over the silver color wave, but you can take your pick as they come in a variety of different color combinations.

Playful Clips

If you can’t resist a cute hair clip (guilty as charged), these are just what you need to spice up your outfits for fall. These tropical-inspired clips come in a pack of six and are shaped as playful flowers, so you can live out your tropical vacation dreams even when it’s sweater weather.

Cargo Pants

Recreate Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s cool-girl style by adding cargo pants into your closet. They’re a street style-approved alternative to traditional jeans and trousers. Cargo bottoms can be styled in many ways — dress them up with a pair of strappy sandals or down with sporty sneakers.