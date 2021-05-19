Where To Shop The ‘90s Hair Accessories You’re Seeing All Over Instagram

The reemergence of '90s hair accessories is a trend that isn't going away anytime soon. From scrunchies to statement headbands, you can find many of the current accessories in the history books — aka, your favorite '90s-themed Instagram accounts.

If you've scrolled Instagram at any point over the last couple of years, you can see the '90s are back, but with a more elevated twist. Pearl-adorned clips are paired with sleek, middle-parted ponytails; crystal-encrusted bobby pins are adding sparkle to coiled top knots. As a child of the '90s I plan to own the trends this time around, and I want to help you do the same. Keep scrolling to shop some of the most on-trend ‘90s hair accessories, and join in on the fun.

Clips & Pins With Personality

Barrettes are for everyone, not just the kiddos. From pearl-adorned bobby pins to brightly-hued hair clips, these delicate pins and clips are hair dos that are here to stay for a long while. Make a statement by adding a few pins or a single bold clip to the base of your hair or the length of your ponytail — or both.

Voluminous Scrunchies In Luxe Fabrics

A scrunchie is the hair accessory that can do it all. A coily top knot? Yes. A low, sleek ponytail? Absolutely. A messy, playful high bun? Sure thing. The color and fabric of your scrunchie can take you from casual to glam. Try a lavender organza scrunchie with a sleek all-black look to add a pop of color or go neutral with a baby blue hue paired with a white button-down and denim.

Statement-Making Headbands

Once strictly reserved for bad hair days, statement headbands are back in a (literal) big way. Whether it features mesmerizing details like Maison Michel’s sequined flowers, colorful crystals like Rosantica’s gold-toned option, or a beautifully crafted metal design like the Gigi Burris Josephine Tiara, these accessories fit in perfectly at events as casual as a clam bake or as formal as a summer wedding. Not to mention, your forever style icon Blair Waldorf would be proud.

Combs That Add A Touch Of Glam

Gen Z might say side parts are out, but I say do as you please. A bold lip, a side part with side-swept hair, and a Gucci crystal-adorned comb to bring the glam, a Simone Rocha black bow hair comb for an elegant pop, or a Rosantica comb with a touch of floral are the perfect hair accessories for any upcoming special occasion.