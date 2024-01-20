Dressing for the airport can be a real head-scratcher. Unless your journey is under an hour, you probably don’t want to be stuck sitting in your seat wearing ultra-tight, hard-to-move-in pants, especially when leg room is already limited. And though heels aren’t off-limits, they may not be the comfiest option, particularly for those who are always rushing to their gate — it’s a choice you have to make. Suffice it to say, assembling a plane-ready outfit is easier said than done. This is where celebrity airport looks come into play. Considering A-listers are constantly jetting across the country (and the world), they’re pros at putting together a look for their flight. In fact, over the years, stars have treated the terminals like their own personal runways.

Fashion connoisseurs know the celebrity travel looks from the ‘90s were especially good. Cindy Crawford, for instance, was the queen of airport style during the decade. On her jaunts, the iconic supermodel typically leaned into elevated basics, including leather jackets and slouchy denim. Likewise, Halle Berry was another frequent traveler during the era, showing up for her flights in effortlessly stylish outfits — our favorite being the leopard coat and black turtleneck mash-up circa ‘94, which you’ll find below.

And more recently, trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, and Bella Hadid have been at the forefront of alluring air travel outfits. These It girls have mastered on-the-go combinations that strike the perfect balance between luxe and comfortable.

Below, TZR rounded up the best celebrity airport looks of all time. Trust: Your next excursion is going to be very stylish.

Elizabeth Taylor, 1960

PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Taylor’s outfit here is winter travel style at its finest. Pictured at the London Airport, the legendary actor bundled up in a furry jacket.

Audrey Hepburn, 1968

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

How chic is this Audrey Hepburn look? Answer: incredibly. Arriving in Rome, the fashion muse went for a knee-length coat dress, scarf around her head, and kitten heels.

Diana Ross, 1980

PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Though pumps may not be the most practical footwear option, don’t immediately dismiss the idea. According to Ross, a style with a low heel is doable. (But maybe throw some sneakers in your bag just in case.)

Julia Roberts, 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

When it comes to airport looks, the mindset in Hollywood seems to be the simpler, the better. Case in point? Leaving LAX, Roberts was snapped in a white tee and blue jeans duo, which she paired with casual sneakers.

Cindy Crawford, 1991

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Crawford’s look here will arguably go down in history as one of the most iconic airport outfits ever. It may be pared back, but there’s just something about the look that exudes cool-girl vibes.

Halle Berry, 1994

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

When traveling in the dead of winter, a statement coat is always a smart move. Berry’s animal print piece here will always feel relevant.

Princess Diana, 1997

Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Princess Diana was no stranger to an elevated travel get-up. Boarding her plane at the Heathrow Airport, the royal was photographed wearing a beige suit, black tank, and brown leather tote.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Have a summer trip on the docket? If yes, consider copying Paltrow’s low-key look here, which consisted of a denim jacket, gray trousers, and open-toe shoes.

Beyoncé, 2006

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé took a casual approach to her on-the-go look, via a button-down blouse, straight-leg jeans, and barely-there sandals. The oversized glasses and dangly earrings were a nice touch as well.

Victoria Beckham, 2010

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If anyone has nailed airport dressing, it’s Beckham. We’re particularly fond of the singer-turned-designer’s pale pink shift dress — especially its scalloped trimming and roomy pockets.

Nicole Kidman, 2011

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kidman’s trench coat and ruffled skirt combo was elevated yet ideal for a plane trip as both pieces were loose-fitting.

Lucy Liu, 2012

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As Liu shows here, a wedge is an excellent alternative to a skinny heel. Snapped at LAX in 2012, the actor paired her shoes with a coordinating leather jacket.

Dakota Johnson, 2015

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Take Johnson’s word for it: When in doubt, simply throw a blazer atop your laid-back separates.

Kendall Jenner, 2016

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If sweats are a bit too casual for your taste, go for an on-trend tracksuit. Follow Jenner’s lead and style the athletic outfit with pointy boots and a leather bag.

Laura Harrier, 2017

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

So long pants — a flowy dress for a lengthy flight is the way to go, just ask Harrier. The actor amped up the comfy vibes with black Adidas sneakers.

Cate Blanchett, 2020

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Sure, Blanchett’s head-to-toe leather look probably isn’t the coziest option for a plane ride — but it’s something that’s worth being slightly uncomfortable for, if you ask us. The pink-colored shades really seal the deal.

Rihanna, 2019

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2019, Rihanna demonstrated how a fuzzy vest instantly jazzes up up neutral separates. The beauty mogul finished off her travel outfit with white kicks and coordinating sunnies.

Bella Hadid, 2022

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

The street star is a pro at putting together pieces in an inspiring way for every occasion, including a flight. While arriving in France for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid layered a black tank atop a similar white version — and we’re 100% here for it.

Priyanka Chopra, 2023

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Spice up your sweats with a glistening silver necklace, as shown by Chopra. The A-lister also worked a sweater into the outfit, which will surely come in handy for chilly plane conditions.