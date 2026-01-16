Outerwear isn’t exactly something you buy on a whim. A solid winter coat has to tick off a few non-negotiables — warm, comfortable, functional, and stylish, for starters. So if you’re the type to weigh all your options before committing, that’s totally understandable (outerwear isn’t cheap, after all). In that case, might we suggest brushing up on winter’s top coat trends as you’re in the midst of shopping? Cozy and cute, these silhouettes are well worth making room for in your wardrobe.

As the pièce de résistance of every cold-weather outfit, a coat with personality is the secret to a standout ensemble. Jane Siskin, the founder and CEO of Cinq à Sept, seconds this notion. “Right now, outerwear is about quiet drama and character; pieces that lead the look without trying too hard,” she tells TZR. Fortunately, the trending styles this season won’t go unnoticed. Eye-catching textures, for one, are leading the pack, with suede, corduroy, and faux fur particularly in demand. Meanwhile, animal print coats remain a favorite, and this season, it’s all about Bambi patterns.

Though winter may not be the most enjoyable time of the year, the season’s coat trends might make you excited to step outside — even in single-digit temperatures. Ahead, TZR compiled five outerwear looks you’ll see everywhere this winter.

Two In One

Two coats for the price of one? That’s what you get with a reversible jacket, a trend hitting its stride this winter. Ginny Seymour, the CEO of Aligne, is a proponent of the look. Last winter, the brand’s now-sold-out Barnaby reversible trench coat went viral, capturing the hearts of many fashion girls. “We introduce one each season, and we’re particularly excited about our Mavis launching in March,” Seymour tells TZR. Contemporary brands like Damson Madder, Madewell, and Free People are also leaning into the trend this winter.

Elevated Quilt Style

Quilted jackets have been a cold-weather staple since the ‘60s, when former U.S. Air Force colonel Steve Gulyas pioneered the look with the launch of his outerwear label, Husky. Though the style has long been a classic, it feels more elevated than ever today, according to Favorite Daughter’s Creative Director, Carla Calvelo. “Quilted styles have really evolved — moving far beyond sporty puffers into tailored, lifestyle-driven pieces,” she explains. “The common thread is warmth with intention.”

Animal-Inspired

“There’s a clear resurgence of animal influences, whether through animal prints — we’re especially drawn to antelope right now — or tactile details like borg trims and faux shearling,” Seymour shares. “The added texture and tactility elevate outfit building and bring a sense of richness to even the simplest looks.” Note: Animal print coats are sound investments, as the look is always en vogue.

Bold Texture

Nothing spices up an ensemble quite like a statement-making textured coat. “As minimal neutral tones and versatility are at the forefront [of fashion], texture and fabrication become important in building the perfect outfit — think suede, pebble leather, and corduroy,” says Jacquelyn Wellington, the creative director of design at DISSH. Siyana Huszar, the co-founder and creative director of Marcella, is in agreement, adding, “There’s been a noticeable shift towards coats that feel joyful and expressive, with wool being a popular look.”

Ladylike Cinched Waists

Cinched blazers — a silhouette popularized in the ‘80s — have enjoyed a moment these past few months, and now, the style is making its way to the coat department. “This trend offers a beautiful silhouette, gently sculpting through the waist with clean princess seams that create long, lean lines,” Calvelo notes. “The cinched waist trend marks a return to refined femininity, where structure and shape take center stage.” Try balancing the fitted jacket with slouchy jeans for a cool-girl-approved winter getup.