Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Nicole Williams English is no stranger to the cameras. After all, the Canadian model rose to fame after appearing on WAGS LA from 2015 to 2017, marrying former NFL player Larry English during the show’s final season. This summer, Williams English returned to our televisions, starring in Hulu’s Girls, a reality show following Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle. Her most important role, though? Motherhood. Since welcoming her first child, a daughter named India, in 2023, Williams English’s life has changed in more ways than one — including how she approaches getting dressed.

“I’m a busy mom, so I don’t always have time to plan my outfits ahead, which is why I rely on pieces I already know work together,” Williams English tells TZR. Typically, that tried-and-true formula consists of a tailored blazer, baggy jeans, and sleek pumps — a trio many fashion girls rely on. “It’s easy, comfortable, and I always feel confident in it!” While the silhouettes remain constant, the model likes to experiment with different color palettes, choosing shades based on her mood that day. “It makes getting dressed quick and easy while still making me feel put together,” Williams English adds.

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Depending on what’s on the docket, Williams English layers the blazer over a crop top, bodysuit, or bralette (or nothing underneath for a night out), then finishes the look with heels and a cute bag. For the mom, this combination speaks to her longtime penchant for street style. “I like my outfits to feel cool, effortless, and a little elevated without looking like I tried too hard,” she explains. “I love taking something casual and giving it a more polished, fashion-forward edge.”

If you resonate with Williams English’s go-to outfit formula, shop the reality star’s favorite pieces to recreate the look below.