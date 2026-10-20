When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift through. In its Fitting Room series, The Zoe Report editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

There’s no denying it: Denim is the cornerstone of every wardrobe, serving as perhaps the most timeless basic out there. Yet, the staple isn’t immune to the ever-evolving trend cycle. Skinny, cigarette, wide-leg, baggy — much like any other fashion category, jean silhouettes cycle in and out of fashion. But the options extend far beyond just cuts and fits. For TZR’s inaugural Denim Week, our team put some of 2026’s most unexpected denim trends to the test.

Yes, this year’s top denim looks truly run the gamut. Unsurprisingly, many blast-from-the-past styles have returned with gusto, including edgy acid-wash jeans, which had their heyday in the ‘80s. Our Senior Fashion Editor, Brooke Frischer, fully leaned into the nostalgia, styling her luxe Proenza Schouler pair with a vintage Spice Girls tee and black Chuck Taylors. We get it, though: Not everyone is eager to revisit the retro denim trend. For something a bit dressier, look to the season’s embellished jeans craze, embraced by our Editorial Director, Angela Melero. Because a little bling never hurts, right?

Feeling inspired to shake up your denim collection? Scroll onward to see how TZR editors styled five statement-making pairs.

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Brooke Frischer

“I haven’t worn a pair of acid-wash jeans in a very long time — probably since middle school. I’ve had no desire to slip some bleached denim on since then until I found this style from Proenza Schouler. The silhouette initially debuted in the brand’s Fall 2024 collection in an inverted blackout colorway, but was then released in this whiteout version shortly thereafter, and it certainly makes for a statement look.

The 2014-esque grungy finish of the denim, paired with its ultra-straight cut, inspired me to style some other nostalgic pieces with it. I threw on my vintage Betty Boop x Spice Girls T-shirt and my customized Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers for some added retro vibes. To make things a bit cozy and add a pop of color, I threw on this sunshine yellow cashmere sweater from the Frame x Sotheby’s collab. With how much interest and contrast these jeans gave my outfit, I’ll definitely be investing in some more funky denim trends moving forward.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Eden Stuart

“Fun fact: This is my first ever pair of barrel jeans. Jumping right in with a bright lipstick-red was probably a bit of a baptism by fire, but I was pleasantly surprised by how wearable they felt once I got them on. I knew right away I wanted to pair them with blue for a primary-colors moment; since I was starting the morning with a work event, I leaned into business-casual-baddie energy with a blue-and-white button-down and black loafers.

My head is already filled with ideas for styling these pants in the future — with an electric blue sweatshirt and mustard-yellow Nikes for a colorful, sporty look; a black-and-white striped shirt and black ballet flats for some French girl cosplay; a cropped sweater and booties. And now that I’ve come up with all these red denim ‘fits, I’m also pretty eager to get my hands on a pair of green jeans in the near future, too. So it’s safe to say I’m a convert to both the barrel-cut and the vibrant jean.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“Lately, I’ve been feeling a bit fatigued by my denim rotation. Don’t get me wrong: They’re all great pairs that have gotten plenty of mileage, but I’ve been itching for a statement style to wake up the collection. Enter these textured jeans from Zara. Made from 100% cotton, the $100 pair boasts a subtle texture that adds character without sacrificing versatility. I’ve yet to subscribe to the skinny jeans trend, so I often gravitate toward slouchy silhouettes — and these wide-leg jeans fit the bill. Though they’re certainly more of a statement than my other pairs, these bottoms can still serve as the foundation of countless outfits. For a casual Saturday afternoon lunch with friends, I styled them with a puff-sleeve checkered top from Rumored and brown leather Larroudé ballet flats. And once temperatures begin to drop in Los Angeles, I can already envision wearing them with a colorful suede jacket.”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Eman Naseer

“The way to my heart is through a statement pair of jeans. I truly believe there’s a denim style for almost every occasion, and an embroidered option is the perfect way to elevate this casual staple into evening wear. The relaxed fit of this hand-beaded pair from Fabrique creates the ultimate balance between cool and elevated.

Realizing my wardrobe was missing a gray wash, I opted for this shade. Not only does it fill that gap, but the muted gray backdrop really makes the intricate beadwork pop. For a fall dinner, I styled them with a purple cashmere sweater from Falconeri (an underrated color combination) and layered on some statement jewelry. I’m happy to report that ‘I love your jeans’ was uttered at least three separate times throughout the night. Goal achieved.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“As a true millennial who was raised at the height of the bubblegum pop revolution in the early aughts, I have a soft spot for bedazzled anything. And for years, I had to keep my devotion to rhinestones at bay as they were long designated as ‘tacky.’ However, lately, bejeweled jeans are exploding, from the runways to the streets, and I could not be more thrilled. This is literally my time to shine, and I plan on doing so with the Amazing jeans from Alice + Olivia. Striking the perfect balance of whimsical and polished, this relaxed wide-leg pair is at the center of my fall wardrobe. To allow the embellished denim to stand out, I pair it with a silky, neutral top (I love an open-tie blouse for a sultry, peek-a-boo effect), black pointed pumps, and a sleek leather tote. These jeans are meant to be seen and admired.”