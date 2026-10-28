There’s a reason Katie Holmes has one of the most copied street styles of any celebrity. That’s not to say that her red carpet moments aren’t equally memorable — rather, she brings the same kind of effortlessness to everything she wears, on or off-duty. And because she infuses everything from a silk set to an oversized button-down shirt with her signature sense of ease, the pieces she’s spotted in often sell out. That seems to be the case with her latest fall outfit formula. Stepping out in NYC on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Katie Holmes’ cashmere sweater, from Banana Republic x Zankov’s just-launched collaboration, is already impossible to get your hands on.

A fixture of fashion weeks across the globe, Holmes is no stranger to a luxury designer piece. In the past, her off-duty moments have included high-end labels like Khaite (who could forget her cashmere cardigan-and-bralette moment?), Isabel Marant, and Ulla Johnson. But what makes her so relatable is that she shows equal love to more affordable brands, like Madewell, Mango, and Everlane. So when she styled pieces from Banana Republic and Zankov’s heirloom-inspired collection, it made perfect sense.

The collab between the American accessible luxury brand and NYC-based knitwear designer Henry Zankov — who was recently made artistic director for Diane von Furstenberg — went live Oct. 20th, and reflects Zankov’s penchant for playful color and pattern, but balanced with the timeless quality of a Banana Republic piece. “This collaboration [...] is really an exploration of the visual language I’ve developed through my work, brought together with the brand’s rich sense of craft and heritage,” he explained via press release. “I wanted each garment to feel beautiful in the hand — to have that tactile, almost instinctive appeal — and to feel like something you could live with, love, and eventually pass down as an heirloom.”

Michael Simon/WireImage/Getty Images

For her stroll on Tuesday, Holmes paired the collab’s hero, the Auden Cashmere Sweater ($300), with the Mateo Bomber Jacket, adding styles from the brand’s mainline to assemble her perfectly autumnal ensemble. Although the exact colorway she wore, Raisin Purple Patchwork, is currently sold out, you can still get your hands on this relaxed-fit crew-neck sweater in Tobacco Brown, Kabocha Yellow, Hydrangea Blue — for now, that is.

The 27-piece collection, which ranges from $90 to $600, includes Zankov’s first foray into leather, and Holmes proves his oversized bomber in Oxblood Red is worthy of your fall collection. And at $600, it’s priced well below similar versions from Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent. To create the complete Holmes effect, add dark-wash barrel jeans and burgundy leather loafers — all of which can rotate effortlessly with your other seasonal favorites.