Summer is all about doing the absolute most — far-flung tropical getaways, weekends out and about in the city, weddings upon weddings, and so forth. As such, it makes sense if you like to reset and relax once fall rolls around. Should you be mostly staying local this month (save for perhaps a relaxing weekend trip at a nearby cabin), match the laid-back vibes with your outfits. Dressing up your activewear, for one, is a surefire way to feel good and look good.

Because the forecast is sometimes still quite balmy in October, you may be able to get away with your go-to summer workout styles. For instance, emulate Princess Diana’s signature bike shorts and crewneck sweatshirt outfit formula. Though the royal famously donned the combo with chunky white sneakers, a black leather loafer is a fresh approach to the beloved look. Then, later in the month, on brisk days, turn to a stretchy jumpsuit. The one-and-done piece looks great underneath a coordinating cardigan, whether you’re leaving your Pilates class or picking up a pumpkin-flavored coffee. And when in doubt, throw a soft fleece over any ensemble — the autumn outerwear essential belongs in everyone’s chilly-weather wardrobe.

Scroll ahead for five ways to elevate your activewear this October. ‘Tis the season to get cozy.

On The Run

Now that steamy temps are in the rearview mirror, perhaps you’re hoping to get back into a running schedule this month. Maybe some cute workout outfits will help motivate you to hit the streets? This look — a lightweight vest, printed long-sleeve top, and bright leggings — should do the trick.

Ready For The Trails

In your hiking era? If yes, you’ll need practical, cute looks to accompany you on the adventure. This monochromatic lightweight zip-up jacket and high-waisted look is worthy of an Instagram post. Finish with sneakers or sturdy boots, depending on how strenuous the hike is. Don’t forget your water bottle and SPF, either.

City Chic

As mentioned, a workout jumpsuit is essentially a chameleon, considering it can be rocked with your other activewear pieces as well as everyday separates. For strolls around the city, take styling cues from influencer Dylana Suarez and spice up the look with a lightweight cardigan, Adidas Samba sneakers, and a designer bag.

Keep It Short

If you reside somewhere warm, like California, your sporty shorts will probably get plenty of love this month. Fall-ify the leg-baring bottoms by marrying them with a comfy oversized hoodie. Go the extra mile by adding luxe accents, such as chunky sandals (Loewe’s iteration below is too good) and an oversized tote, into the mix.

Bundle Up

Snuggly and statement-making, a fleece jacket is your best friend in the fall. For outdoorsy activities, like a drive-in movie night or camping trip, style the outerwear with soft joggers and cool kicks. And though the piece reads especially casual, layering it over, say, a flowy dress is a fun, unexpected outfit to test drive this October, too.