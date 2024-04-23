Right about now, your inbox is probably bursting with save-the-dates, bachelorette invites, and other nuptial reminders as wedding season comes into full swing. Regardless of the time of year, attending a wedding (no matter the scale or location) can introduce a host of expenses from booking travel to purchasing gifts, and of course, scooping up a dress. But with so many dress codes — and let’s be real, other occasions—finding a frock that will work for a range of events can help your investment go further.

When embarking on your quest to discover a wedding guest ensemble, it’s key to picture what other events might land on your calendar. “Aim for a dress that allows you to transition seamlessly from wedding festivities to other occasions. Picture yourself effortlessly wearing it again with a pair of sandals for a casual outing or styling it up to host a dinner at home. By prioritizing these elements, you'll not only look stunning at the wedding but also get more mileage out of your dress in the future,” suggests Charlotte De Geyter, co-founder of Bernadette, an Antwerp-based fashion and homeware line.

Below, discover a range of dresses and gowns with recommendations on how to transition them. From frothy rosettes to sophisticated sheaths, there’s something here for every sort of style and ceremony. Read more below for 27 versatile dresses that work for wedding season and beyond.

Rosettes

One of the biggest trends to hit the Spring 2024 runways, rosettes instill lighthearted whimsy into even the simplest of silhouettes. And, while they might seem best suited for a dreamy garden ceremony, they’ll work for a bouquet of other events, too. To switch it up, kick off more formal footwear and consider understated options instead.

Wear to a wedding: “This Theodore dress is ideally suited for a wedding surrounded by nature, particularly one with a blush pink theme. Its delicate handmade roses would beautifully complement a setting where roses are in full bloom, adding to the enchanting atmosphere,” says Bernadette De Geyter, co-founder of Bernadette. Complete the look with white kitten heels and a shrunken clutch, she recommends. For a wedding, hit the accelerator on femininity.

Wear to a party: Meanwhile that same look can work for a baby shower, says Charlotte. In that instance, reach for a pair of slingback ballet flats and understated jewelry. To finish, keep your hair and makeup natural and nonchalant.

Shop Rosettes

Lace-You to the Altar

Lace, particularly lingerie-inspired decadence, has risen in popularity on runways and red carpets alike, pushing aside any mother-of-the-bride associations. And, while it might seem a little circumspect to wear a lacy number to a wedding, there are plenty of elevated options that will take you from a vibey wedding to a Saturday full of to-dos, depending on the details you choose to incorporate into your look.

Wear to a wedding: “We look to incorporate classic silhouettes with clean lines and subtle details that will translate across any event,” explains Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote, co-founders and creative directors at Sir. “Our Aries halter gown is a great example of a classic silhouette.” For their current bridal collection, the co-founders were especially interested in introducing unexpected textures, they explain, which shake up the standard silk options. Have a cocktail-party dress code on deck? The founders say that the halter neckline and low-back will have you ready in no time. Pop on a pair of statement earrings, and you’ll be all set.

Wear to a party: Why shouldn’t weekend errands be a party? The Sir. founders make the case that the Aries halter gown can quickly transition from a more formal setting to one shuttling between groceries and the dry cleaners. Simply layer a t-shirt underneath the dress and “pair with an Adidas sneaker for a day out and about,” they say. With a vintage tee and quirky necklaces, you’ll channel ‘90s grunge, but a little gussied up.

Shop Lace Gowns

Watermarked

These dresses will have you singing “Under the Sea” in no time. Whether they feature watery abstract prints or shipwrecked layers of lightweight fabrics, these sheaths are effortless and perhaps surprisingly, no fuss: They do a lot of the work for you, making for a perfect wedding guest (and everything else) dress.

Wear to a wedding: These sheaths are screaming for a beachside ceremony. With their floaty layers and murky, marine-inspired patterns, they’ll fit right into their surroundings. Keep your hair natural here, but play with a mani and pedi in complementary, aquatic tones and motifs. Delicate, stacked jewelry helps to keep the dress in more formal territory, while contributing to a foamy aesthetic.

Wear to a party: Have a birthday party soon? Transition this dress to a more casual environment by slipping on a pair of cowboy boots, swap out the delicate jewelry for chunky necklaces and carry a slouchy purse in a bold color to finish the look.

Shop Watermarked Dresses

Old Hollywood

Finding the right dress for a black tie wedding can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. The key here is to maintain a classic silhouette while focusing on fit to get the most versatility out of your gown. From glittery gold to dramatic silhouettes, these gowns have the potential to steal the show, no matter the venue.

Wear to a wedding: These gowns will shine in the most extravagant of settings. Consider wearing these to multi-day, destination weddings in which the dress code graduates to new levels of formality as the events progress. To keep with the classic appeal, minimal satin sandals worn with understated gold jewelry will have you feeling like an old Hollywood starlet for all of the festivities.

Wear to a party: While the holidays might seem eons away, they tend to creep up. If you happen to have an ultra festive, candlelit soirée that promises to pile on the elegance, revive this gown by swapping out the sandals for a sleek stiletto, mixing metals with your jewelry, and finishing the look with a faux fur stole or jacket.

Shop Old Hollywood Gowns

Suited Up

You might not be standing at the altar as a wedding guest, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time sporting a well-tailored suit. These sets are sure to stick in your monthly rotation—and can easily be separated to get even more leverage.

Wear to a wedding: If you’re heading to the courthouse for a small ceremony, a suit will set you in good fare. A low-buttoned, good-quality Oxford or tuxedo shirt can freshen up the look while a classic pair of stilettos will match the occasion. This is a look to really have fun with accessorizing: Try an ear cuff or layered earrings with stacks of rings to finish.

Wear to a party: A good suit is the ultimate work party outfit. Depending on your office’s vibes, a quirky pair of sneakers in a bright color or Chelsea boot can liven up the look. Meanwhile, a turtleneck worn under the suit when it’s chilly out will elevate the entire appeal. If you’re heading to a party when it’s warm out, consider a tank top. Pull back your hair in a sleek bun and pop on a red lip to complete the outfit.

Shop Suits