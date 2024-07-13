I’m Training For A Marathon In The Middle Of Summer

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Despite all my good intentions and high hopes, my 2024 resolution to revive my fitness game has not been prioritized. Between work travel and a demanding day-to-day schedule, I quickly lost the motivation and energy to exercise consistently. However, at the top of the summer season, I was offered an opportunity hit the reset button and train with the HOKA team for a trail running program that culminates in in a half-marathon in the mountains of Big Bear, California this October. While I love that I have a tangible goal to work toward to get me off the couch, I don’t love that I’m starting my training in the midst of a record-hitting sweltering Los Angeles summer.
No, my environment is not ideal. The mid-day heat makes staying hydrated a challenge and tires me out quickly, not to mention it puts me at risk of heat stroke, exhaustion, and cramping. For this reason, I’ve been diligent about scheduling my four runs a week at the coolest points of the day, either before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. I’ve also equipped myself with running gear that will keep me fresh and prepared for the summery elements.
To be clear, in terms of clothing and accessories, I’m prioritizing light, moveable, moisture-wicking items that keep sweat at bay and don’t feel heavy on the body. I’m also stocking up on performance-optimizing tools and trackers that will help me acclimate to the conditions I’ll be facing on my mountain trail run this fall.
Ahead, the 11 items I’m sticking to as I embark on my summer trail running training. Sure, I’ve got about a seven-month delay on kickstarting my New Year’s resolution, but better late than never, right?