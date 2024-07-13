I’m Training For A Marathon In The Middle Of Summer

Despite all my good intentions and high hopes, my 2024 resolution to revive my fitness game has not been prioritized. Between work travel and a demanding day-to-day schedule, I quickly lost the motivation and energy to exercise consistently. However, at the top of the summer season, I was offered an opportunity hit the reset button and train with the HOKA team for a trail running program that culminates in in a half-marathon in the mountains of Big Bear, California this October. While I love that I have a tangible goal to work toward to get me off the couch, I don’t love that I’m starting my training in the midst of a record-hitting sweltering Los Angeles summer.

No, my environment is not ideal. The mid-day heat makes staying hydrated a challenge and tires me out quickly, not to mention it puts me at risk of heat stroke, exhaustion, and cramping. For this reason, I’ve been diligent about scheduling my four runs a week at the coolest points of the day, either before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. I’ve also equipped myself with running gear that will keep me fresh and prepared for the summery elements.

To be clear, in terms of clothing and accessories, I’m prioritizing light, moveable, moisture-wicking items that keep sweat at bay and don’t feel heavy on the body. I’m also stocking up on performance-optimizing tools and trackers that will help me acclimate to the conditions I’ll be facing on my mountain trail run this fall.

Ahead, the 11 items I’m sticking to as I embark on my summer trail running training. Sure, I’ve got about a seven-month delay on kickstarting my New Year’s resolution, but better late than never, right?

HOKA Speedgoat 5 $155 See On HOKA When it comes to running, I’m loyal to HOKA — and have been for years. My latest trail running training is no different. For this particular event, I’m swapping the Bondi 8 styles that I typically wear for road running for the Speedgoat 5, which is designed for trails. The shoe combines the brand’s signature cushioning with aggressive traction and ultralight materials to better navigate difficult and unpredictable terrain.

HOKA Skyglide Short $84 See On HOKA I don’t want to have to worry about uncomfortable shorts riding up my butt while I’m running long distance, so this pair has been a godsend. I love the stretchy, water-resistant shell short and comfy glide short on top as they allow for easy, stress-free movement.

FP Movement Never Better Run Shorts $30 See On Free People FP Movement’s run shorts are another fave of mine — which is probably why I have them in multiple colors. The nylon-blend material is so buttery soft it feels like second skin. The shorts stretch naturally and essentially move with me — like I’m running naked.

Outdoor Voices TechSweat™ Move Free Tank $58 $25 See On Outdoor Voices In extreme heat, I don’t want to worry about too many layers so sweat-wicking tanks with built-in bras are super handy.

Beyond Yoga POWERBEYOND™ Bootcamp Bra $74 See On Beyond Yoga This marathon prep also includes cross-training. For me that consists of hot yoga sessions, and this sports bra from Beyond Yoga is a multitasker in that it works beautifully for both running and my in-between yoga sessions.

Athleta Ultimate Muscle Tank $39 $17 See On Athleta If I choose to layer a tank over my sports bra, I always opt for a loose, sweat-wicking, breathable one.

Apple Apple Watch Ultra 2 $799 See On Apple This watch is specifically designed for outdoor adventures and workouts a sit includes an ultra-light design and extended battery life. It also features an advanced workout app from previous versions with new metrics, new views, and advanced ways to train.

Bombas Women's Running Half Calf Socks $18 See On Bombas Runners’ toes are about as unsexy as they sound, but are absolutely a thing. To prevent the my extensive running from impacting my toenails and feet, cushioned, moisture-wicking socks are crucial. I love this pair from Bombas as they feature advanced technology to keep my feet cool and toes friction-free.

NIKE Club Strapback Hat $26 See On Tillys Even if I run at dawn or dusk, I still like to keep my face protected from the sun, and my hair out of face. That’s why a sturdy baseball cap will always be a must.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $429 See On Bose This may be seem like an odd choice, but I love to wear headphones instead of ear buds as the latter often feel unstable and shifty, especially when sweat and heat are involved. I don’t like to worry about constantly adjusting my ear buds, so I only wear noise-canceling headphones that allow me to focus on my playlists and keep me in the runners’ zone.