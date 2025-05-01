Last spring, the debut of Apple TV+ series Palm Royale ushered in a wave of ‘60s-inspired trends. Country club-ready caftans made a triumphant return to the fashion scene, as did quirky, vintage-looking hats. Now, in 2025, the style pack has slightly switched gears. With the boho-chic movement gaining traction, it seems everyone has their sights set on another decade: the ‘70s. Yes, the fashion crowd is channeling the easygoing, free-spirited style of the bygone era.

The aforementioned boho aesthetic — which was revived by Chloé’s creative director, Chemena Kamali, as you likely already know — has arguably been the driving force behind many groovy looks taking center stage this season. Flare jeans, for instance, are the It denim silhouette for spring. Hot on the heels of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, where he wore a $1,200 Celine pair, the style completely took off, with brands like FRAME and Gap releasing their own iterations. Meanwhile, all manner of fringe swept the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, spotted at buzzed-about shows like Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Isabel Marant.

If you’re ready to throw it back to the ‘70s, scroll ahead to see five influencer-approved outfit formulas that feel straight out of the decade.

Funky Fringe

Though fringe never really leaves the fashion world, it tends to ebb and flow in popularity. And this spring, the masses are flocking to the ‘70s-loved trend. For a statement-making look, consider a dress adorned with the detail. A fringe frock will look cool on its own or layered atop a printed long-sleeve blouse. Even better if you choose a patterned bottom, too.

Denim On Denim

Fashion girls are making the case for denim-on-denim outfits, which were all the rave in the ‘70s. Before the sweltering summer heat arrives, get the most out of your trusty denim jacket this May. On the bottom, make things intriguing by opting for jeans or a skirt in a slightly darker wash. Really drive home the nostalgic theme or your look by way of chunky clogs.

Soft Suede

From bags and loafers to dresses, suede is at the forefront of fashion in 2025. For an easy, one-and-done look this month, go for the latter. This suede Gucci mini dress can easily be dressed up or down, making it a must-have piece in your rotation. Level up the number with a cherry-red leather handbag.

Dare To Flare

Can’t get behind the skinny jeans comeback? Perhaps a pair of flares will better resonate with your style. If you’re worried about the voluminous bottoms overwhelming your frame, balance them out with a form-fitting tee. Or, if you’re into an oversized look, pair the jeans with a slouchy sweater — like this vibrant striped knit.

Chic Crochet

Nothing screams summer quite like a crochet dress. The beauty of the piece is that you can wear it virtually anywhere. Elevate the crafty number with a strappy sandal for weekday meetings or date nights, or toss it over your bikini after a Saturday trip to the beach.