It’s been a minute, but who remembers craftcore? You know, the handmade, DIY fashion craze that took the internet by storm in 2021. Some took up knitting, crocheting, or quilting as a hobby, while others turned to brands for their homespun fix. Ringing a bell now? Though the viral term is rarely used these days, the fervor for the look is still very much strong. Case in point: A bevy of designers are releasing crochet dresses right now — and with good reason. There’s no denying these playful numbers are synonymous with summer.

Where should you begin your shopping? We’d suggest Oceanus. Crochet dresses are new for the cult-favorite resort label, as they just introduced them in February. And it makes sense why Hannah Attalah, creative director and founder of the label, got in on the trend. “I live in a hot climate and have had to perfect the art of dressing for it,” she tells TZR. Because of the steamy weather, she honed in on airy, breathable silhouettes (see its Elle style) with fun, feminine details like ruffles, subtle sequins, and flared sleeves — perfect for everything from a weekend beach trip to a Friday night outdoor happy hour.

And if your summer wardrobe could use a wedding guest-approved number, & Other Stories’ collaboration with London-based designer Susan Fang has just the thing: A dreamy baby blue beaded midi style (which would look excellent with barely-there heels).

If learning how to crochet isn’t on your 2024 bingo card, shop one of the 10 ready-to-wear summery dresses below.