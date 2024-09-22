There’s something so satisfying about scoring a unique, rare vintage find that no one else has. Beyond that, there’s a laundry list of reasons to opt for decades-old looks — two being they’re better for the planet and your wallet. So, it’s no wonder the second-hand industry is booming more than ever. In fact, celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, and Katy Perry have recently eschewed fresh-off-the-runway looks in favor of archival pieces. Here’s the thing, though: The market can be hard to navigate, especially if you’re shopping IRL, sifting through packed racks. So, if you’re unsure where to begin your hunt, consider checking out the 2024 vintage trends, which run the gamut from kitschy accessories to grandiose gowns.

But first, if you’re new to the vintage game, heed some tips from the pros. Emma Rogue, a thrifting connoisseur and owner of New York City-based vintage store Rogue, recommends taking in your surroundings to source style inspiration. “Look at your friends and say to yourself, ‘OK, I love how she’s wearing this type of baggy jeans.’” Next, turn to stores or sites, such as Mercari (a marketplace Rogue is partnering with), to find a similar-looking pair. “Start with a vague search term, like baggy jeans, and then filter by price. Go down to $20,” she advises. In other words, get as specific as possible when shopping vintage online.

Of course, social media is another destination to stay up-to-date with the season’s thrifting must-haves, notes Kate Sullivan, founder of The Sage Vintage. “Online creatives and influencers continue to show their unique vintage finds in an effort to promote sustainability and individuality, and it seems to be working.” As such, their many followers are now dabbling in the vintage scene, too.

Without further ado, if you’re ready to hit your local thrift shops (or scour the internet), read up on 2024’s top vintage trends ahead.

A Return To Glamour

Statement-making dressers, it’s your time to shine — quite literally. According to Alexis Novak, the owner of celebrity-favorite shop Tab Vintage, glamour is back in a big way. “I’m so excited to see that beading, feathers, and bright dressing are trending,” she tells TZR. As for her clientele, this aesthetic is also channeled by way of big shoulders circa the ‘80s.

So Charming

If you’ve caught the bag charm fever, you’ll be pleased to hear Rogue isn’t anticipating the hype to die down this upcoming season. “I just saw this TikTok of girls putting charms all over their Balenciaga City bags,” she explains. “And then they do it with all their vintage bags, too. It’s just the thing to do right now.” While any keychain is fair game, the expert is noticing a lot of plushy styles, like Hello Kitty charms. In the same realm, Sullivan says statement accessories are everywhere. “Coming out of our pandemic slump, people are craving individuality more than usual,” she notes. “Accessories like studded bags, printed silk scarves, and charm jewelry are a versatile way to add a maximalist touch to any outfit.”

Slimmed Down Kicks

It may be time to bid farewell to your chunky kicks. Lately, Rogue believes vintage shoppers are craving slimmer silhouettes. “I still think the chunky look will be around, but I feel like people are just tired of it and want a new style,” she shares. Should you be down to give these sleek styles a go, get your hands (err, feet) on a pair of nostalgia-inducing footwear like Puma’s Speedcat and the Onitsuka Tiger — Rogue says these two classic designs are especially sought after. (Though you can shop new iterations of both looks, there are also plenty of vintage options available, as seen below.)

‘90s Inspired

Are you rewatching your favorite ‘90s comfort series for the zillionth time? You’re not alone. Folks are streaming these hit shows, and they’re gleaning outfit inspiration in the process. According to Sullivan, looks influenced by Sex and the City and Friends are having a moment. “I think this trend is particularly appealing to millennials because it’s both wearable and nostalgic for them.” In terms of specific pieces, she says there’s a fascination around eccentric looks (like mixing unexpected textures and colors) à la Carrie Bradshaw. “While many are going full-force with this trend, it’s also easy to achieve a toned-down version simply by accessorizing or swapping one garment.”

On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, Sullivan brings up how the fashion set recognizes the importance (and sustainable aspect) of timeless pieces. “When we look back to shows like Friends, there are many outfits I could still picture myself or others wearing today,” the shop owner explains. “The characters were often seen in classic looks from button-downs and baggy jeans to solid colored slip dresses, just two of many almost-always appropriate everyday ‘fits.”

Back To Basics

An antithesis to over-the-top glamour, minimalism is also at the forefront of vintage fashion. Chalk it up The Row effect, but the style set is on a mission to refine their wardrobes with timeless, understated silhouettes from old Prada, Jil Sander, and Armani, explains Kathleen Sorbara, the founder of Williamsburg-based shop Chickee’s Vintage. “People want to invest in better quality items,” she says. One particular style her customers are leaning into? Suits. “I think women are interested in suiting in a ‘60s way; there are a lot of ‘60s and ‘50s references on the runway this season.”

Let’s Go To The Mall

Rogue’s customers are taking their closets back to the early aughts by sourcing vintage looks from the decade’s popular mall labels — Osiris, PacSun, Zumiez, and Abercrombie included. “It’s funny, it’s a lot of these old mall brands that, at the time, were extremely accessible,” she says. “And now kids are discovering them for the first time, and they’re not even going to malls.” However, if you were around for these labels’ heyday, Abercrombie in particular, it may be worth revisiting your old polos. Believe it or not, Rogue is getting inquiries for the preppy look (she’s even wearing one above).