It’s not super often Kate Middleton’s various humanitarian projects allow the royal to swap out her signature neutral suits and midi dresses for something a bit more casual. But on the rare occasion she goes the off-duty route? Middleton almost always reaches for skinny jeans. While the controversial denim style has weaved in and out of the trend cycle over the years, for the Princess of Wales, they’ve always been a tried-and-true staple. However, in a surprising turn of events, Middleton just ditched her trusty silhouette for a flared shape — a look we hope has a permanent spot in the royal’s upcoming outfit rotation.

On Nov 2., the Princess arrived in Scotland to visit Outfit Moray, a charity that focuses on outdoor learning and activities for young people. The visit was a part of the royal couple’s Scotland tour, where they’re meeting with small organizations around the U.K. to raise awareness for mental health support. Middleton greeted the community in the aforementioned relaxed mid-rise jeans from MOTHER, which she paired with a black turtleneck and a green quilted Burberry jacket (its plaid pattern paid homage to a Scottish tartan seen on traditional kilts). In terms of footwear, she also went surprisingly informal, opting for brown Chelsea boots from London-based label Reiss. Middleton elevated the combination with minimal jewelry, such as gold hoops from Spells of Love and her sapphire diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

The day prior, Middleton paid a visit to a "Dad Walk” event (a program that allows fathers in the area to meet one another) in London, where she wore a similar denim look from MOTHER. While this style didn’t quite have the same ‘70s-inspired flared fit as her most recent bottoms, they certainly weren’t as restricting as her trademark skinnies. Middleton styled her dark-wash denim with a striped Erdem Lotus sweater and the same chocolate Chelsea boots from her Scotland outing. Finally, the royal topped off her outfit with a tan utility jacket from Barbour’s collaboration with Alexa Chung (a coat she’s been wearing since 2020).

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

While we await her next appearance during her stay in Scotland, recreate Middleton’s latest off-duty look with the assortment of pieces below.