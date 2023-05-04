Here are some signs that point to sandals season: your snow boots are officially in the back of your closet, you have your bi-weekly pedi booked, and the weather is finally looking up. If it’s been awhile since you’ve worn a cute peep-toe mule though, you’re likely just now revisiting your shoe collection to see what new styles to add in — and what to donate. As you contemplate on the footwear worth buying, brush up on your knowledge of the 2023 sandal trends for summer. The info will help guide you in the long, but fun, hunt for the right pair.

According to the several fashion experts TZR spoke with, this season you can expect brands to offer both understated designs and more exuberant options. “In the past few years, we saw sandals become much more casual [like] flat chunky [styles], fisherman sandals, and pool slides from practically every brand,” says Jodi Kahn, VP of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus. “Now, our customer is focused on refined, classic silhouettes.” In other words, people want a comfortable yet still of-the-moment shoe. “The combination of these elements allow for personal flair while maintaining ease,” adds Theresa Ebagua, founder of Chelsea Paris. Ebagua points out that cool wedge mules and pointed-toe sandals check off these requirements.

On the other end of the spectrum, according to Sarah Ahn-Ianni, co-founder of Sadi Studios, there’s a growing affinity for “androgynous ... along with eclectic” options — think crystal-embellished sandals or shoes with sculpturally intriguing heels. Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at Matchesfashion, echoes this sentiment. “Customers [are] opting for both glamorous flat styles in the daytime to wear with day dresses/denim and also statement heels for evening occasions,” she says.

Scroll ahead to see what other styles will take off come June, according to these experts.

Barely-There

PSA to all the minimalists out there: this next trend is for you. “We are seeing a more pared-back aesthetic in flat sandals, as more customers look for comfort and versatility,” Wiggins says. “Barely-there designs are popular because they’re the perfect option for customers who want a chic, walk-friendly sandal to dress up an evening look.”

Make A Statement

Bold sandals are great if you want to spice things up. “Loewe’s Petal heels from the runway are a fun investment for the summer season. They can update an evening look without you needing to invest in an entirely new outfit,” Wiggins tells TZR. Khan adds: “As our customers’ social schedules and calendars have filled up, we found she is interested in celebratory items like embellished statement sandals from Tom Ford or Rene Caovilla.”

Sculptural Heels

As if embellished straps weren’t enough, sculptural heels are another way to make your outfits more dramatic. “I’m seeing a lot of molded sandals and sculptural heels replacing big chunky platforms,” says Ahn-Ianni. Look to brands like Cult Gaia and Marshall Columbia for playful selections.

Natural Gal

“We are seeing both neutral-colored and natural sandals trending for spring,” Khan explains. “Materials historically used in handbags have found success in footwear, like raffia, straw, rope, and other classic summertime textures.” As for the subdued shades people are opting for, they range from ivory to bone to beige.

Daring Hues

If the beige look isn’t for you, you can veer into the vibrant shades terriority. Ebagua notes the popularity of greens, blues, purples, and opalescent hues. “These colors are easy to style, but make you stand out,” she says. “We’re seeing celebrities like Bella Hadid style monochromatic bright green looks, and Beyoncé taking a futuristic approach with her style including iridescent and reflective textiles.”

Reimagined Wedges

“One of the biggest sandal trends this year is wedge mules,” Ebagua says. And while they might’ve been a sandal staple for years, this season finds them taking on new asymmetrical and chunky soles. Look for shoe options that contain the striking texture, like raffia, to combine two trends in one look.