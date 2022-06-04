It’s well-known that the Birkin is one of the world’s most coveted bags. But what about the other Birkin bag? The vacation-inspired raffia (or woven( bag is just as synonymous (albeit implicitly so) with actor and singer Jane Birkin as the Hermès bag named after her — her use of the style made it interchangeable with summer dressing. Just Google “Jane Birkin raffia bag” and you’re sure to find images of the icon toting the basket-shaped accessory in the city while wearing teensy babydoll dresses, along the coastline in flared jeans and a T-shirt, or for a formal event when paired with the likes of a luxurious, velvet dress.

In that same search, you’ll also see a slew of other style stars throughout history — Brigitte Bardot, Alexa Chung, and Jenny Walton among them — carrying their favorite raffia purses in various settings. The designs they carry, and the ones available all through the web, are not confined to the classic basket shape. From structured totes to contorted clutch bags, there’s a raffia style to suit every sensibility. Find several very versatile and unfussy ones for the upcoming summer season, ahead. They are the key to making your effortless warm-weather outfit look, well, effortless.

