After a lengthy winter, spring is finally here. And as the days get longer and the temperatures begin to climb, there’s nothing more exciting — or freeing — than the prospect of sandal season. Just as a trendy new nail design can lift your mood, freshly polished toes can make even the trickiest transitional days feel warm and inviting. This spring, pedicure colors and trends are taking cues from the top 2023 manicure styles. Whether it’s brightly colored or soft and neutral, this season is all about refreshing favored looks for a modern feel.

Over the past few months, the beauty set and internet alike have been swooning over unique designs, moody matte colors, and of course lip gloss finishes. But this season is ushering in a lighter vibe. “Pedicure colors often follow manicure trends so for spring we’ll likely see lots of vibrant polish shades and pastels,” says manicurist and Aprés Nail's research and development manager, Eunice Park.

Spring is a time for new beginnings, and these 2023 pedicure color trends are on track to bring out the best of the season wherever you are. Ahead, TZR spoke with several celebrity manicurists and nail experts for an insider look at what colors and styles are trending this spring.

Bare Is Better

The “clean girl aesthetic,” a barely there approach to makeup, was also very popular with manicures this year. From baby pink polishes to nudes and an emphasis on cuticle health, it was clear that the “clean” look was sticking around. Now we’re seeing that same “nearly naked” philosophy extending to pedicures.

“My favorite style right now is a short, buffed pedi that has either a natural shine or a clear strengthening base coat to give the nails that subtle sheen,” says celebrity manicurist Steph Stone. It’s also incredibly easy to keep up at home with the use of nail grooming products like Essie’s Apricot Cuticle Oil and a simple nail file.

The French Remains A Staple

In the past, French pedicures haven’t always been trendy, but things are looking up for the classic style this spring. “French nails are having a renaissance in manicures lately and this has definitely revitalized the popularity of French-lined toes,” says Park.

To really bring this nail look into season, she suggests replacing the original white strip with a pastel or bright polish shade. “Pastels are still trending within manicures so you’ll often see matching colored pedicures.”

Jewel Tones Are Over

Bright polish colors are like a breath of fresh air following the dark, moody shades of winter. But while this spring will bring vibrancy, it will be leaving the gemstone-like hues behind. Instead of rich emeralds and eggplant tones, think softer pastel variations like mint green and lavender.

Stone assures that bold colors will still have a place in your seasonal line up as they tend to “really pop” in sandals. Her go-to look is a few swipes of Rouge Cuir by Chanel, a burnt brick red that works well on any skin tone, finished with a glossy top coat for maximum shine.