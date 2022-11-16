November is the best time to start creating a list of style items you want to purchase simply because it’s the month when every retailer and brand will offer steep discounts and other enticing incentives to shop. (I’ll get a free tote bag with my $100 purchase? Sign me up!) The 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals this year are especially hard to resist, given the wide selection of on-sale jewelry, clothes, shoes, and bags you can choose from.

Take Mejuri, a fashion-girl favorite jewelry label, which will offer 20% off purchases of $150 or more starting Nov. 23. Whether you’re in the market for a classic tennis bracelet or signet ring, you’ll find something to your liking from the minimalist brand. Meanwhile, for those obsessed with dressing like a French woman, you can browse through tops, dresses, and more from Parisian shops like Maje and Rouje. Maje will offer 40% off on its Fall/Winter 2022 styles from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28 while Rouje will allow shoppers to take 20% off select items from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28.

The aforementioned fashion deals are just the start — there are so many more brands getting in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday game. Scroll ahead to check out TZR’s tightly edited list of sales, along with product suggestions to shop. Once BF/CM are both officially underway, the products will be updated to reflect the discounted prices.

Mejuri

From Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, Mejuri will offer 20% off purchases of $150 or more — gift cards are excluded. If you want to shop earlier, however, the brand is hosting a private sale from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22. To gain access, you’ll have to first sign up for emails via its website.

Intimissimi

If you need to refresh your intimates drawer, take advantage of Intimissimi’s Black Friday deals. From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, take 50% off its corsetry or scoop up seven panties for $35. Meanwhile, knitwear, nightwear, and lingerie from the brand will be 20% off. On Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) bras will be $19.

Rouje

The trick to mastering French girl style is by shopping from Rouje. From Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, take 20% off select items (here’s hoping this pink sweater makes it into the sale!).

Simon Miller

You’ll want to pay special attention to Simon Miller’s sale as the markdowns on your favorite accessories and ready-to-wear will increase daily. On Nov. 21, take 25% off your purchase, on Nov. 22 take 30%, on Nov. 23 take 35%, and finally from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28 take 40% off your order. Make sure to use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Calzedonia

The Italian lingerie brand’s sale runs from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, giving customers a chance to shop hosiery, lingerie, socks, and more that are up to 50% off.

MOTHER

Add new denim pieces into your outfit rotation by shopping MOTHER’s Black Friday sale, which runs from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26 — items will be up to 70% off.

Maje

It’s not hard to dress like a Parisian, if you know where to shop and Maje is one of those (not so) hidden gems. The Paris-based label is offering 40% off on its Fall/Winter 2022 styles from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28.

Charles & Keith

The Singaporean fashion brand offers trend-driven bags and shoes at affordable prices, so if you’re trying to stay within budget do take advantage of Charles & Keith’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. From Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, the retailer is offering 20% off its full-priced items.

NOMASEI

Prior to launching their own footwear label, NOMASEI founders Paule Tenaillon and Marine Braquet worked for the likes of Dior and Chloé. Therefore, you won’t be surprised by their sophisticated designs and superb shoe quality. From now until Nov. 30, take an additional 25% off sale styles by using the code extra25.

Find Me Now

If you want to shop and give back at the same time, check out Find Me Now’s deals. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 19, shop its warehouse sale where pieces are up to 70% off. Then from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, the brand will donate 15% of its profits from this time to the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Tribe’s GoFundMe campaign.

Eberjey

For the coziest sleepwear ever, shop Eberjey’s vast selection of pajamas, loungewear, and lingerie. On Black Friday, which runs from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, shop using the code JOY25 to receive 25% off site wide. Then on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, take 25% off site wide with the same code, which excludes silk pieces.

ASTR THE LABEL

Whether you need a wedding guest dress for this summer or a cute top for work, you’ll find it at ASTR THE LABEL. The Australian fashion brand is offering 30% off on its sale items from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 as part of its Black Friday sale. On Cyber Monday, which runs from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, expect 30% off site wide.

Revolve

You’ll want to take your time browsing through all of Revolve’s selections, as the retailer is offering up to 65% off on items from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26. On Cyber Monday, take an extra 20% off its final sale pieces.

JADE Swim

It might not exactly be swimsuit season if you reside somewhere cold, but it’s never too early to start prepping your vacation wardrobe. Scoop up your favorite one-piece or bikini from JADE Swim, as the brand is offering 50% off all styles from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. This way, if a last-minute trip to the tropics comes up, you’ll be fully prepared in the swimsuit department.

TAI

The jewelry label offers dainty, minimalist pieces that stand the test of time. From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, TAI is offering 20% off site wide along with free shipping on orders over $100.

RUDSAK

Take advantage of RUDSAK’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to score some cozy outerwear. From Nov. 9 to Nov. 29, its exclusive outerwear styles are up to 40% off. Then from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, new markdowns will be added to this category for a limited time only.

Away

Now is the perfect chance to get your hands on Away’s popular suitcases. The brand is offering $50 off any two suitcases and $100 off any three suitcases from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28.

BANDIER

If you plan to spend the majority of winter in comfy athleisure, you’ll want to shop BANDIER’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. From Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, you’ll receive 30% off on all orders of $100 or more.