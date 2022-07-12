One Of Mejuri’s Most Popular Minimalist Rings Now Comes In New Colors

Often times, what makes jewelry so beloved is the sentimentality attached to them. They’re often purchased to commemorate memories — maybe you received a birthstone ring for your birthday or a pair of classic pearl earrings for graduation. When you’re on the hunt for a special bauble, one of the first places you look is likely Mejuri for its on trend and affordably luxe pieces. The brand continuously refreshes its selection of sparkly items in order to give its fans exactly what they’re looking for. And, the latest addition to Mejuri’s Dôme Ring Collection may be the most exciting launch to date.

On July 11, the jewelry brand added the Candy Dôme collection to their infamous Dôme family, which is filled with timeless, rounded pieces that come in almost every metal from 14K gold to sterling silver. It’s no surprise that this specific style category was expanded though, as the collection is a fan-favorite of both It girls and celebrities. (Selena Gomez was just spotted in the classic Dôme ring on July 9.) What makes the “candy” pieces different from the traditional dôme options, however, is that each piece has an oval or marquise-shaped gemstone (you can pick based on your personal preferences) nestled right into the center of the ring.

Mejuri

At the moment, the new ring designs come in 18K gold vermeil or sterling silver. Once you’ve decided on a metal, you’ll select a gemstone — orange citrine and white topaz come in a circular shape while iolite and rhodolite come in the elongated marquise style. The rings are available to shop now on Mejuri’s website and prices for the pieces range from $98 to $128. If you don’t have time to peruse through the site, scroll ahead and shop the edit directly — just make sure to have your credit card handy for a faster checkout.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.