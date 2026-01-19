Stranger Things premiered on Netflix. Snapchat debuted its viral dog and flower crown filters. The Chainsmokers dropped their hit song “Closer.” 2016 was truly one for the books. And if you’ve been on social media the past week, you know everyone — no, really, everyone — is sharing their core memories from the era. Naturally, this stroll down memory lane also means revisiting the year’s standout fashion trends, many of which suddenly feel primed for a comeback.

While the trend cycle was once said to operate on a 20-year loop, that no longer seems to be the case. With social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram allowing multiple bygone decades to coexist (and, in turn, constantly triggering nostalgia), revivals are now happening at warp speed. Case in point: This year, we saw the return of many mid-2010s trends, including millennial pink (which emerged in 2015), peplum tops, combat boots, and boho maxi skirts.

With the renewed buzz around 2016, it’s only a matter of time before sought-after silhouettes from the year make their way back into the fashion zeitgeist. Marina Ingvarsson, a stylist and content creator based in New York, agrees. “We’re hitting that nostalgia sweet spot where 2016 feels far enough away to be interesting again but close enough that people have genuine emotional connections to it,” she tells TZR. “I’ve been noticing younger Gen Z discovering these trends through thrifting and vintage shopping, while millennials are literally pulling pieces from the back of their closets.”

Ingvarsson makes another interesting point: 2016 aligns with where we are now, sartorially speaking. Key looks from the year — think bomber jackets, slip dresses, and velvet — reflect how people want to dress today. “[They’re] comfortable, gender-fluid, and a bit oversized,” she explains, adding that this collective preference in feel-good silhouettes is already visible on runways and in street style.

Feeling nostalgic? If so, scroll below for five fashion trends from 2016 that TZR predicts will return this year.

Chokers

Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

No one could resist the allure of a choker in 2016 — not even the celebrity set. Jennifer Lawrence was a fan of the jewelry trend, as was Ariana Grande. At the time, minimalist black bands in velvet and leather were all the rage. However, stylist and creative consultant Ana Tess is eager for a more elevated take on the look this time around. “I hope that designers will get creative with materials,” she tells TZR. “I used to love that accessory, but it needs a major revamp.”

Fortunately, many fashion houses are doing just that. On the Fall/Winter 2025 runways, for instance, Fendi debuted a dramatic gold fringe style, while Dior made the case for a wavy choker.

Off-The-Shoulder Tops

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment

Chances are, you owned at least one off-the-shoulder top in 2016, likely from Forever 21, H&M, or Charlotte Russe. It wasn’t just fast fashion brands championing the skin-baring tops — they were a fixture on the runways, too. Monse included a slinky silver long-sleeve silhouette in its Spring/Summer 2016 collection, while Rosetta Getty opted for a simple white style in its Pre-Fall 2016 line.

“Off-the-shoulder tops are already creeping back, but in a more refined way,” says Ingvarsson. Recently, the stylist has been noticing the silhouette read less festival-ready and more structured. “They photograph well and feel special without trying too hard.”

Velvet

BACKGRID

Velvet was the material du jour in 2016. On the Fall/Winter 2016 runways, the soft fabric made a splash at Balmain (by way of a cutout jumpsuit), Alberta Ferretti (via a matching pajama-looking set), and Stella McCartney (a relaxed suit). It was also prominent in the accessories department, seen on shoulder bags, clutches, thigh-high boots, and platforms. Tess points to the latter — which was once favored by none other than Beyoncé — as one look that’s destined for a return. “They’re so fun to wear with tights — [influencer] Chloë King is the one who gave them a rebirth so many times,” she notes.

Ingvarsson, meanwhile, believes velvet fits into the texture conversation happening right now. “But it’s less about bodycon dresses and more about relaxed suiting, slouchy blazers, and wide-leg trousers —pieces that feel luxurious but lived-in,” the expert shares.

Bomber Jackets

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Bomber jackets — a silhouette often defined by a waist-length hem, a ribbed elastic waistband, and a rounded collar — were ubiquitous in 2016. So much so, The New York Times noted a “500 percent year-on-year increase in Google searches involving the term ‘bomber jacket,’” thanks to stars like David Beckham and Pharrell Williams, who wore the outerwear religiously. While the silhouette has found a second life in recent years, Ingvarsson says the proportions are different these days. “They’re either really cropped or super oversized, in technical fabrics, worn with tailored pieces instead of the skinny jean uniform we all had going,” she explains.

Slip Dresses

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment

Sure, slip dresses haven’t technically left the fashion scene over the past decade. However, the way we wear them in 2026 has certainly evolved. “Instead of throwing them over a basic tee, I’m seeing them styled with long sleeves underneath or layered under blazers — [it’s much] more sophisticated,” notes Ingvarsson. Get your slip dress fix from the likes of L’AGENCE, Lunya, or Negative.