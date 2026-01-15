Two weeks into January and your favorite influencers and content creators have landed on the first viral Internet trend of the year. They’ve officially declared 2026 as the new 2016, marking ten years since the mid-2010s era. Filled with questionable fashion trends, the throwbacks are everywhere and don’t seem to hold anything back. For reference, the year was defined by skinny jeans, ankle boots, graphic tees, and logo-mania. And since everyone online seems to be sharing nostalgic moments — no matter how cringe — TZR decided to commemorate the year of yore by looking back at 12 celebrity fashion moment from back then, too.

To set the scene: Beyoncé had just released her Grammy-winning album Lemonade, Kylie Jenner was in her “year of just realizing stuff,” and Taylor Swift co-chaired the Met Gala in what would be her last appearance at the event. Instagram stories and Tik Tok didn’t exist yet, so if you wanted to show off your outfit, you most likely turned to your Snapchat story or a grainy grid post in front of that iconic hot pink wall — you know the one. It was an era exploding with bold experimentation, high-low dressing, and moments that felt chaotic in the best way possible. Perhaps a sign at what’s to come for 2026? Time will tell.

Either way, 2016 was full of enough fashion trends to fill your social media feed for the foreseeable future. Keep scrolling to discover the best celebrity moments from back when.

Kendall Jenner

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The white T-shirt underneath your top trend was one of many you-had-to-be-there looks that defined the year. Jenner took the opportunity to wear the look with ripped skinny jeans and ankle boots.

Jennifer Aniston

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Aniston stepped out in New York with her then-husband Justin Theroux, delivering a masterclass in off-duty 2016 style. All you needed was a utility blouse, a pair of straight-leg denim, and the era-defining double-G Gucci belt.

Hailey Baldwin

Matrix/GC Images/Getty Images

The model was seen shopping in Los Angeles while wearing it-shoes of the year: the Balenciaga Ceinture ankle boots designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. She wore fishnet stocking underneath her jeans along with a graphic tee and mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Ariana Grande

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images/Getty Images

Grande greeted fans and signed autographs in London while wearing sky-high platform pumps. The singer also hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on the heels of her Dangerous Woman album release wearing a similar black platform heel.

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Swift last attended the Met Gala in 2016, co-chairing the event in a silver cutout Louis Vuitton mini dress paired with lace-up stilettos for the Manus x Machina theme. The 1989 singer-songwriter was a three-time Grammy winner that year.

Julia Roberts

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Roberts walked the 69th annual Cannes red carpet barefoot in protest of the film festival’s strict high-heels dress code. The Money Monster actor wore a black off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown with a diamond and emerald necklace.

Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Who remembers the Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses? Hadid sported the viral black cat-eye shades while walking around Downtown Manhattan.

Kylie Jenner

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner stepped out in New York City in a crystal embellished evening dress paired with a casual denim jacket and Yeezy heels — a combination that perfectly captured high-low dressing.

Kim Kardashian

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian experimented with over-the-knee peep toe boots and a denim choker necklace to transform her simple black mini dress into something that pretty much summed up 2016.

Beyoncé

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Beyoncé leaned into maximalist dressing during a career-defining year. The artist released her Grammy-award winning album Lemonade, performed at Super Bowl 50, and received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. She could do no wrong.

Rihanna

NCP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Nothing feels more 2016-coded than Rihanna in denim cutoffs, Timberland boots, and a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton ahead of the presidential election.

Jennifer Lawrence

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lawrence exited Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles wearing a newsboy cap, ripped skinny jeans, and lace-up ankle booties — a classic 2016 look.