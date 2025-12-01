As the defining color of the mid-2010s, millennial pink was nearly inescapable 10 years ago. This fashion writer, who was in college in New York City at the time, recalls the hue — which sits at the intersection of blush and salmon — splattered on the walls of Instagram-famous cafés and on sidewalks via Acne Studios shopping bags and Glossier bubble wrap pouches (IYKYK). Well, much like every bygone trend, millennial pink is rearing its head once again — but not like the first time around.

According to stylists Dina and Elana Solomon (aka the Solomon sisters), the industry’s penchant for nostalgia is driving millennial pink’s comeback. “The color feels instantly familiar, optimistic, and feminine; a comforting anchor to the era that shaped so many of our coming-of-age style sensibilities, and its return captures the emotional mood of 2025 perfectly,” the duo tells TZR.

But, no, the trend these days is a far cry from the popular looks of the mid-2010s. Designers sank their teeth into millennial pink for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, offering luxe approaches to the shade. “At Alaïa, we saw a bubble skirt dress in soft cotton candy pink float down the catwalk, turning pink into sculptural, grown-up femininity,” the Solomon sisters explain. “Meanwhile, Ferragamo reinterpreted pink through a more classic, ballet-inspired lens; its take included blush-toned wrap cardigans or pointe shoe style pumps adorned with ribbon details, nodding to romantic vintage charm,” they add.

And if the Fall/Winter 2025 runways were any indication, the trend shows no signs of loosening its grip on the fashion scene in the coming months. Case in point: Jil Sander opted for a silky blouse and lace skirt set, while Prada presented a millennial pink bomber jacket.

(+) Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Ahead, get inspired by five modern millennial pink outfits, along with styling tips and products to shop.

Get Cozy

You’ll need to bundle up this winter, so you might as well do so with a blush pink cardigan. Even better if you toss on a Fair Isle look, a design synonymous with cold weather. Ground the colorful knit with dark-wash denim and another pastel piece, such as a butter yellow handbag.

Color Play

“Don’t be afraid to mix pink with unexpected tones: rich browns, camel, deep greens, or even pops of metallic can make it feel current and sophisticated rather than nostalgic,” the Solomon sisters share. Or, in the case above, primary colors like royal blue and sunny yellow look surprisingly chic with millennial pink. Influencer Pernille Rosenkilde took things a step further by slipping into leopard print shoes.

Shine On

Not too bright yet not understated, millennial pink is a superb choice for a special occasion, especially by way of a sequin dress. How to style the number? “Accessories are key; ballet flat-inspired heels or sleek gold jewelry can elevate the look without feeling too cutesy,” the siblings note.

Trusty Trousers

For an easy, everyday millennial pink wardrobe staple, turn to drawstring pants in the soft shade. The hue offers a sharp contrast to your go-to black and white separates, such as a V-neck pullover and tees. Double down on pale pink with a designer purse, and your outfit is complete.

Mix Vibes

If pink is too girly for your liking, here’s a simple styling hack: Juxtapose the historically feminine color with an edgy look, like a graphic tee. From there, add polish to the ensemble with a pinstriped blazer or jacket.