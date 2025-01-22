If you’ve kept tabs on Zoe Saldaña’s award season attire so far, you know she almost always wears Saint Laurent. Even though she’s a longtime enthusiast of the French label, the Golden Globe winner isn’t an official ambassador (yet). That hasn’t stopped her from keeping her ties to the brand strong this past year. In fact, Saint Laurent creative director, Anthony Vaccarello co-produced Emilia Pérez, which Saldaña is currently promoting (and has already won a Golden Globe for!). In her latest move, Saldaña brought her brand affinity to the front page of the Harper’s Bazaar February issue. Dressed in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, the magazine’s newest cover star left many fans wondering, “Will this feature finally secure her ambassadorship?”

Bright and early on Wednesday morning, Harper’s Bazaar shared the images via Instagram — marking Saldaña’s second cover this month (after appearing in W Magazine’s Best Performances Issue in early January). Esteemed photographer Larissa Hofmann captured the Avatar actor on a bright fuchsia carpet, which ensured all eyes were on her sheer Saint Laurent ensemble, a two-piece set from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Just like the runway model, she first slipped on a red see-through blouse with a ruffled lacy collar and matching cuffs. Then, the fashion muse layered a nude long-sleeve mini dress overtop, also entirely made of lace. As seen on the catwalk, the skirt featured an additional turquoise trim along the hem.

On the accessories front, Saldaña surprisingly strayed from the S/S ‘25 blueprint. The runway model, for one, carried a brocade, collarless coat in green, and wore oversized hoop earrings, as well as metallic gold platform pumps. For her cover look, Saldaña opted out of any jewelry, and instead completed her ensemble with burgundy sling-back heels, also from Saint Laurent.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyond the front page, Saldaña swapped her Saint Laurent set for a khaki trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana. Underneath her topper, she tapped into the red tights trend with a lace Wolford pair. Saldaña’s lace theme continued in the third photo, as she donned an entirely transparent LaQuan Smith gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and a keyhole chest cutout. Next, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum jumped on the Zendaya-led burgundy bandwagon in a partially see-through Gucci dress. Then, Saldaña wore a strapless black romper from Michael Kors, alongside fishnet tights and Casadei pointy pumps.

But wait — there’s more. Saldaña finished her Harper’s Bazaar spread with two more close-ups. First, she was styled in a polka-dot blouse, a complementary jacket, and black trousers, all from Alessandro Michele’s Valentino. For the sixth and final photo, Saldaña sported an all-white Stella McCartney outfit, which spotlighted a semi-sheer bodysuit, high-waisted trousers, and a menswear-inspired blazer, in a subtle pinstripe print. Diamond stud earrings from Pandora rounded out her winter whites moment.

Now that red carpet season is in full swing, it’s only a matter of time before Saldaña stars in another magazine photoshoot. So, keep an eye out for her next one.