In addition to luxe luncheons, exclusive ceremonies, and daily step-and-repeats, a celebrity’s award season circuit isn’t complete without a magazine cover appearance or two. Every year, ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, the Grammy Awards, and the Oscars, Hollywood’s most notable stars pop up on the front page of publications like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and W Magazine. But usually, there aren’t enough covers to spotlight every A-lister — except for W Magazine’s “Best Performances” issue, which gives almost each Golden Globe-nominated actor their own feature. And on Jan. 3 the magazine’s 2025 version dropped online. Thanks to close-ups of Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, Zendaya, and Nicole Kidman (to name a few), the issue unsurprisingly went viral.

Two days before various award-nominated actors convene at the Globes, the “Best Performances” issue broke the internet, which according to a press release from the magazine, “highlights stars at the forefront of cinema.” Each cover was captured by esteemed fashion photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Jolie started the collection on a dramatic note, wearing nothing but an oversized feather hat from Balenciaga Couture. Then there was Nicole Kidman, who also sourced the Spanish label for a Spring 2025 V-neck sweater and Babygirl-inspired lingerie. Next, the co-stars of Wicked broke up their method dressing streak. Grande looked effortlessly chic in a Dior LBD, while Cynthia Erivo matched her energy in a black-and-white ruffled Louis Vuitton sweater. On a similar note, Zendaya also paused her Challengers-inspired tenniscore era. The style muse brought her fashion A-game in a flamingo-printed Chloé swimsuit and Levi’s jeans.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for a roundup of each W Magazine “Best Performances” cover. And pick up your own copy once they hit stands on Feb. 14.

Angelina Jolie

Courtesy of W Magazine

The Maria star channeled her character’s operatic backgrounds in an extravagant feather-embellished hat from Balenciaga Couture.

Zendaya

Courtesy of W Magazine

The Golden Globe nominee posed for Alas and Piggott in a plunging swimsuit from Chloé Spring 2025, alongside undone Levi’s jeans in a light-wash finish.

Ariana Grande

Courtesy of W Magazine

Instead of going full Glinda-core, Grande stunned in a timeless LBD from Dior Spring 2025, complete with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline. She accessorized with Christian Louboutin pumps, Calzedonia tights, and earrings and rings from Swarovski — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Cynthia Erivo

Courtesy of W Magazine

To no surprise, Erivo got her hands on numerous pieces from Louis Vuitton Spring 2025, including a ruffled white collar, a black sweater, and silver statement earrings.

Nicole Kidman

Courtesy of W Magazine

Inspired by her erotic thriller, Babygirl, Kidman turned heads in a lacy bodysuit, slim garters, and a baggy sweater, all from Balenciaga Spring 2025.

Selena Gomez

Courtesy of W Magazine

Two weeks after her headline-making engagement, Gomez swapped her marquis ring for a rose-colored bralette from Araks, matching semi-sheer leggings, a fur-lined coat, and a brown belt, all from Prada Spring 2025.

Demi Moore

Courtesy of W Magazine

The Oscar winner took style cues from her fitness guru The Substance character in an Hermès sports bra and matching high-waisted briefs. She added a touch of shine to her final ‘fit with a red carpet-ready Bulgari necklace.

Mia Goth

Courtesy of W Magazine

The 31-year-old tapped into the underwear-as-outerwear trend in black hot pants and a yellow floral T-shirt from Loewe.

Saoirse Ronan

Courtesy of W Magazine

Much like her red carpet rotation, the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador chose a reflective red skirt set from — you guessed it — the French atelier’s Spring 2025 collection.

Tilda Swinton

Courtesy of W Magazine

Swinton was a vision of high-elegance in a black-and-white button-down Chanel dress. Layered pearl necklaces from Chanel, pointy Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, and Wolford tights completed her cover-worthy look.

Zoe Saldaña

Courtesy of W Magazine

Marking her most recent Saint Laurent Spring 2025 set, Saldaña paired a see-through mustard yellow jumpsuit with a pleated ruby mini skirt. Underneath the mini peeked a lacy sheer slip. From there, the Emilia Pérez actor slipped on slingback wedges, oversized gold bangles, and tights, all from YSL, of course.