Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore Fall's It Dress In Her Pregnancy Announcement

Congratulations are in order. On Aug. 19, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced she and her husband Jason Statham are expecting their second child together. (The couple welcomed their son, Jack Oscar, back in June 2017.) She shared the exciting news via an Instagram carousel of elegant outfit pics (isn’t that the most supermodel way to break the news?). In the last photo, fans could see that Huntington-Whiteley’s pregnancy dress hugged her growing baby bump. “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2,” wrote the model in her Insta caption.

Typically, you’d think a maternity outfit would feature a free-flowing silhouette of some sort or a pair of trousers with a forgiving elastic band. That’s not the case for Huntington-Whiteley, though. The model wore a boatneck, long-sleeve dress by Russian fashion brand Bazilika for her pregnancy announcement. The knit style was made with a form-fitting, ribbed knit material. On her feet were a pair of nude square-toe, woven mules from the model’s collaboration with designer Gia Borghini. Huntington-Whiteley, a notable minimalist, is a longtime fan of the footwear brand’s offering of pared-back heels and she clearly plans to keep her shoe game strong throughout her trimesters.

She relied on her go-to jewelry approach when accessorizing her lewk. She integrated subtle touches of gold here and there via abstract, diamond drop earrings by Jessica McCormack and a golden half-moon chain necklace, also from the jewelry designer. The other ensembles featured in the Insta post also made for noteworthy additions to Huntington-Whiteley’s effortless style file. When you scroll through her fashionable photo dump, you’ll spot silky pieces from minimalist brand Totême, a structured black Hermès Birkin Bag, Zara bodysuits, and a roomy white tee by The Row. Of course, a quilted Bottega Veneta pouch — an accessory that’s seldom out of the model’s clutches — also made its way into one of her outfit pics.

Below, you’ll find Huntington-Whiteley’s exact ribbed dress, as well as a selection of other white form-fitting pieces that make for stunning acquisitions to any wardrobe — whether you’re expecting or not. For a more covered look that mirrors the model’s long-sleeve dress, try Rag & Bone’s midi option. Or, for a sleeveless moment with a dose of drama, choose Simon Miller’s ribbed knit number.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.