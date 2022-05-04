It can be empowering to discover a go-to stylish yet functional outfit combo. Once you figure out an infallible look that just works, you will naturally feel the urge to wear it nonstop and feel good doing so. Take Zoë Kravitz, for instance, whose latest street style look reveals that she, too, has a trusty springtime ensemble. As she stepped out with a group of friends in London on Wed. May 3, Kravitz wore a trench coat and baseball cap outfit. Now the plot twist: She wore a nearly identical look less than a month ago back in April 2022.

The actor spent the past few weeks in the British capital alongside her boyfriend Channing Tatum, who is currently filming Magic Mike 3 there. For her most recent outing, she opted for a beige trench coat, black trousers, and a black cap to match. She also wore oval sunglasses, likely a pair of black acetate Ella frames from The Row. (She owns several pieces from the brand.)

Her outfit was very similar to another look she wore about a month ago. Then, she donned a roomy, khaki green trench instead of a beige one and teamed it with a navy Caspian baseball hat from The Row. She also wore a pair of equally baggy brown trousers, also from The Row, and a scarlet red shirt on top. She finished the look with The Row’s Zipped 1 boots in chocolate-brown suede (her go-to shoe for spring 2022), a large, hobo-style Everyday bag, and another pair of cappuccino-hued Ella frames.

Kravitz likes to wear swanky trench coats for important work appearances, too. In case you missed her last round of fashionable moments from The Batman press tour, she channeled her inner Catwoman in a shiny trench from Saint Laurent while in Paris.

Unfortunately, the maker of Kravitz’s exact beige trench remains unknown for the time being. However, you can easily recreate her easy springtime ensemble with similar trench coats and baseball caps, ahead.

