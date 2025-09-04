From red carpet best dressed lists to newsstands near you — Zoë Kravitz and Julia Garner are the fittingly stylish cover stars of W Magazine’s Fall Fashion issue. Out now, the magazine features interviews with both fashion plates to accompany their sleek Steven Meisel-lensed editorial shoots, plus no shortage of inspiration for the season ahead.

Kravitz, who’s appearing in Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler, filled writer Sarah Cristobal in on everything from her upcoming projects to her thoughts on being labeled the ultimate cool girl muse. “I’m very honored that that word is associated with me often, but the other day I came out of the bathroom and my fly was down, which happens maybe 75 percent of the time,” the self-proclaimed “weird theatre kid” told W. “Those are the moments when I think it’s funny that people think I’m cool.”

Styled by Karl Templer in Saint Laurent for the story, the actor, 36, also opened up about balancing life and work, alluding to her split from former fiancé Channing Tatum, whom she directed in Blink Twice last year. “Working artists are very lucky, but when you do it on this scale, there are pros and cons. Personally, the fact that I can always return to the reason I’m making art makes it all OK and also keeps me from feeling gross or like I’ve given myself away. It’s a complicated, weird existence,” she shared.

Steven Meisel/W

It’s been a notably busy year for Julia Garner too, who joined the Marvel franchise when she took up the role of Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Simultaneously, she’s promoting her new Netflix cryptocurrency drama The Altruists and the horror film Weapons. Not to mention, filming the hotly-anticipated Madonna biopic, appearing in the titular role.

The 31-year-old, who was also styled by Karl Templer for the spread in Gucci and Miu Miu, speaks to writer Jen Wang about growing up with artist parents, why she attended clown college (yes, really), and her formative years in Manhattan. “When I was a teenager in New York, if you took out your BlackBerry in the club or at a bar and took a photo, you looked like a loser,” she laughed.

Steven Meisel/W

Steven Meisel/W

The issue also features an intimate look behind the scenes at the prestigious inaugural Bal d’Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, art directed by Sofia Coppola.

