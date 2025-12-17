For celebrities, there’s a certain art to the “sighting;” you want to look fashionable, but not too done up. Put together, but not like you were anticipating being photographed (even if you probably were). In a word, you want to look effortlessly cool — which is probably why Rihanna, the most effortlessly cool celebrity of them all, always understands the assignment. She demonstrated her mastery yet again on Dec. 16, when she was spotted in Los Angeles with her trademark glossy, well-defined lip.

The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed out and about with mauve lips with a luminous sheen. (Educated guess? She’s more likely wearing the Gloss Bomb High-Shine Gloss Stick, as opposed to the Universal Lip Luminizer.) Dark lip liner provided dimension and defined her iconic Cupid’s bow. Though wrap-around sunglasses concealed any eye makeup she might have been wearing, her rosy blush and luminous skin were on full display.

It was the perfect glam to go with a very “model off duty” outfit: Black work pants, a white top, a trendy red leather bomber, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The outing joins the very long list of times the singer and entrepreneur absolutely nailed a street style moment. This year alone, she’s paired flowing waves and plum lips with a chic oversized blazer for her birthday, been spotted with a layered lob, and worn flare jeans with an equally ‘90s-esque cool brown lip.

While the “Umbrella” singer has plenty on her plate — she and partner A$AP Rocky just welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki Irish, in September — earlier this year, she told Harper’s Bazaar that her long-awaited ninth album is in the works. So there are likely many more street style moments (perhaps leaving the studio?) on the horizon.