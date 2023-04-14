(Style)

Don’t Sleep On The Styling Potential Of A Denim Jacket

Here are six genius ways to wear one.

For as long as I can remember I’ve kept some sort of denim jacket on heavy rotation, be it tailored and faded (from J.Crew), a slouchy bomber fit (A.P.C. men’s), or in a waistband-skimming cut (Mother). My silhouette of choice has shifted over the years, but my love for the style has not. It is, in my opinion, a keep-forever kind of staple one can seamlessly integrate into their wardrobe — regardless of whatever trends are floating in and out of fashion. But the best way to work a jean topper into an outfit? The answer to that changes by the season, and this spring, there’s more than a few good solutions to try.

For Mytheresa’s VP of Fashion Buying Tiffany Hsu, the Canadian tuxedo look feels particularly of-the-moment. “I love how brands uplifted denim over the past season and a double-denim look can make your outfit seem much more intentional,” she says, pointing out Magda Butrym as a go-to brand for her blues. “I would pair a denim jacket that doubles as a top with coordinating jeans to create a full look.” Meanwhile, the denim connoisseurs at West Coast-cool brand Frame suggest looking for timeless piece with understated updates. “Subtle but significant details added to classic style make it feel current without looking dated as soon as the season is over,” the team tells TZR over email. “Denim jackets are a classic piece for any wardrobe, and thoughtful touches make it feel unique and updated.” In other words: tiny, thoughtful tweaks will make a design feel modern, but not so aggressively so that you can’t pair it with everything.

Keep scrolling for more jean jacket inspiration for spring, from the pieces worth buying to styling ideas for each.

Ultra-Cropped

Denim on denim has, of course, been done to death — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t exciting new ways to approach the combination. For a formula that feels especially relevant, start with a long jean skirt and add in a coordinating bra and bolero-length jacket.

The Frankie Shop
Kett Cropped Denim Jacket
$168
Magda Butrym
Denim Midi Skirt
$510
Good America
Denim Bralette
$95
Alaïa
Le Cœur Bag In Lux Calfskin
$2,220

Embellished

Pearl and crystal details are such a fun and feminine way to make your workaday jacket more special. Turn the statement piece into a cohesive lewk by adding in equally blingy pants and a playful crochet knit.

Sunset & Spring
Embellished Denim Jacket
$128
Maje
Pearl-Studded High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
$385
Tach
SSENSE Exclusive Black Artemisa Cardigan
$270
Brother Vellies
Tuesday Mule in Tomato
$455

As A Shirt

A trim-fit denim jacket can double as a top on cooler days so long as your style it just right. Our best advice? Keep the bottom two or three buttons undone and wear with vintage-y mid-rise jeans.

J.Crew
Classic denim jacket in Brilliant Day wash
$138
Still Here
Subway In Classic Blue
$260
Acne Studios
Leather Loafers
$700
Rag & Bone
Boyfriend Belt 2.0
$195

Matchy-Matchy

When in doubt, just let a ready-made co-ord do the work for you! And should you be interested in baring a little midriff (‘tis the season for it), layer in a boxy, belly-button grazing button-front blouse instead a top you tuck in.

Frame
Cropped Oversized Zip Jacket In Rinse
$398
$279
Frame
Le High And Tight Exposed-Zipper Jeans
$278
$139
Homme Girls
Classic Striped Cropped Shirt
$195
JW Pei
Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
$89

Wide Sleeves

Something as simple as the addition of loose, bell-shaped sleeves completely updates the traditional silhouette. So why not pair it with equally unexpected items? For festival season, squiggly print pants and a graphic tee feel so inspired.

Closed
A BETTER BLUE Jeans Jacket
$520
Zena Presley
Canvas Flare Pants
$191
Made Some Souvenirs
Chichen Itza Tourist Tee
$75
Osoi
Blue Small Brocle Bag
$295

Faded Black

Switching up the shade of your denim completely reinvigorates the look. Consider trying moody charcoal — it looks so chic with shades of gray, white, and black.

Ganni
Cropped Denim Jacket
$390
Pleated Pants
MM6 Maison Margiela
$575
Mansur Gavriel
Cloud Clutch
$695
Aeyde
Andreia Black Nappa
$495