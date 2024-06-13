When you think about totally timeless style that still feels luxe and current, Laura Dern is the perfect muse. Examine her oeuvre of looks over her decades-long career as an actor and producer and you will see that she gravitates towards cool staples you could get a ton of mileage out of: think little black dresses, column gowns, silk crepe blouses, tweed jackets, and lots and lots of denim. That’s not to say she’s afraid to step out of the box — rather, the Big Little Lies star has taken a risk or two on red carpets past — but she always goes back to the kind of pieces practically every woman wants in her wardrobe. And on a recent dinner out in Santa Monica, she was sporting a super wearable style that may not yet be in your closet — but should be. Her foolproof outfit combo was punctuated by a leather blazer, and if you’re not quite sure how to pull one off, just let her look be your guide.

Of course blazers are building blocks of any solid capsule wardrobe, and they’re especially trending lately, as such menswear styles were all over recent runways. And leather versions have won over stylish stars like Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens, so Dern is in good company. The material has an inherently luxe and edgy sensibility, so it will instantly upgrade any outfit in which it’s included. That’s what makes leather blazers different from their wool, tweed, or linen counterparts.

BACKGRID

But even though this can be such a standout pieces, it’s surprisingly easy to style — and the Palm Royale star’s latest look is a great place to start. Her classically cut and tailored blazer was worn over a white satin blouse and paired with baggy jeans and black chunky loafers. So simple, yet so chic.

And now’s a great time to invest in one for yourself, because many retailers have such outerwear on sale during the summer — which means you can get a great deal. To help you find your perfect leather blazer, we’ve shopped out a handful of styles, including oversized fits and vegan and recycled options. Sustainably minded shoppers also might considering scoping out the vintage selections, as this classic piece is readily available in secondhand form.