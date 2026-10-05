Although Zimmermann’s latest collection was clearly inspired by spring’s theme of transformation — both literally and more conceptually — the famous faces in attendance were right on cue for some of this season’s biggest trends. Dressed in suiting, slip dresses, and slouchy knits — all in a spectrum of warm neutrals — stars like Naomi Watts, Jessica Alba, and many more settled into Zimmermann’s Spring/Summer 2027 front row wearing looks that are guaranteed to inspire your fall wardrobe.

Le Carreau du Temple set the stage for the Australian luxury brand’s show on Monday, Oct. 5, offering a decidedly minimalist backdrop for the ethereal styles within the collection: think butterfly motifs, soft shapes, and floaty fabrics. While the clothes on the runway reflected Zimmermann’s romantic, bohemian sensibility, attendees were for the most part markedly pared down. From Watt’s lacy slip dress and leather jacket to Zoey Deutch’s colorblock maxi, the looks that filled the front row had a relaxed attitude — even the more tailored ones, like Alba’s ecru three-piece suit.

What they all had in common, however, was the absence of bold color in favor of a more sparse palette of warm grey, off-white, black, and chocolate brown. In other words, the shades you want to be wearing right now. Ahead, see how the aforementioned A-listers and more translated the season’s trending tones through rich textures — of course with Zimmermann’s delicate touch seamlessly mixed in.

Uma Thurman

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Thurman, who returned to the action movie genre with this year’s Pretty Lethal, was the epitome of luxurious fall dressing in a slouchy grey sweater and wide-leg black pants.

Naomi Watts

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Fresh off the heels of her Valentino appearance, Watts — whose Paris Fashion Week style is always on-point — layered an off-white lace slip dress with a sleek leather jacket.

Zoey Deutch

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In a graphic black-and-ecru turtleneck maxi dress, the actor expertly balanced boho and modern motifs.

Naomi Ackie

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The British star showed off the season’s biggest color trend, chocolate brown, with her knit half-zip sweater and lacy maxi skirt.

Sarah Snook

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Snook went simple but timeless in a softly draped black dress, accessorized with sculptural gold jewelry.

Jessica Alba

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Proof the menswear trend is still going strong, Alba’s softly tailored three-piece suit felt like a breath of fresh air in crisp ecru.

Karen Elson

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The model and fashion icon embraced Zimmermann’s signature romanticism in a bell-sleeved floral dress with lace panels.