When New York-based jewelry label, Gabriel & Co. announced their latest celebrity campaign titled, “That’s Love, Perfected,” it was clear from the get-go that it would be fronted by someone who loves celebrating love. And that person is none other than acclaimed actor and entrepreneur, Jessica Alba. The collaboration initially began because Alba was already a fan of the brand’s jewelry, particularly, the Bujukan Bracelets, which are a part of her everyday stack.

“They're just easy bracelets I can wear with anything, whether I'm going to an event, going on a date, or just running around town,” Alba tells TZR. But beyond the engravable bracelets (plus, the fact that diamond is her birthstone), the Honest founder felt a deeper connection with the family-owned and operated label after learning more about their core values, which include intention, transparency, and love.

“I've been fortunate enough to experience love in many phases of my life: love for my career, my job, love for my kids, obviously love for romantic love — even experiencing heartbreak is special in a way because you get to really experience love at its fullest from beginning to end,” Alba explains as her own reasons for joining in on the love-centric project. Beyond the beautiful gold, silver, and diamonds, it was the people behind the brand, including campaign photographer Cristian Hunter’s love-letter-to-New York creative that ended up selling her.

Gabriel & Co.

“He just put together the most beautiful way to kind of bring love to life and that's what it was all about,” Alba tells us in reference to Hunter’s vision. And the level of pure joy on set was evident in the smiling behind-the-scenes footage shared on the brand’s site.

An extra layer of meaning was added for Alba when she was able to meet the family behind Gabriel & Co. while on set. “Meeting the family was special to me,” Alba says. “Not always do you get the opportunity to meet the people behind a brand, but being able to meet the family, meet the brothers, their wives, and one of their daughters, was just really sweet,” she continued.

Gabriel & Co.

When asked about her approach to actually styling her jewelry, her answer was more unfiltered than you’d expect. “I would say my philosophy is madness,” Alba replies. She describes mixing metals, both chunky and delicate and wearing what feels right. “There's a lawlessness to the way that I wear jewelry for sure. I also just like the idea of it not being too precious,” she explains.

All of Alba’s jewelry is now available to shop at gabrielny.com.