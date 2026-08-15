Summer heat comes with many a struggle: sweat, humidity, frizzy hair, and the feeling that even the lightest piece of clothing is too hot and heavy to withstand. Thankfully, we live in a society where different variations of underwear have become more and more acceptable as outside attire, making dealing with the never-ending heatwaves a little bit more manageable.

It girls like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson, and J.Lo have all stepped out in an array of stylish slip dresses this season, proving that it is possible to both maintain a sense of fashion and avoid overheating, all while wearing the thinnest fabrics and shortest hemlines possible.

While slip dresses have historically been worn as the underlayer for actual dresses or been reserved for bedtime, the fashion industry has been embracing the slinky style in more ways that are actually meant to be seen, drawing inspiration from the punk-fueled phenomenon the dress experienced in the ‘90s. Anthony Vaccarello has been a proponent of the trend in particular, presenting a slew of different see-through, lacy linings for Saint Laurent’s Fall 2026 show — many of which looks were quickly embraced by friends of the brand like Zoë Kravitz, Charli xcx, and more.

Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, and Victoria Beckham have also been regularly advocating for a slip dress resurgence, releasing designs in an endless range of colors, shapes, fits, and price points — so there’s bound to be one that checks all your boxes and earns a center-stage spot in your wardrobe.

TZR rounded up some of the coolest, chicest options, so you can indulge in a fabulous look while staying cool this summer. See them below.

Cou Cou Intimates The Midi Slip $98 See On Cou Cou Intimates Simple, effortless, and made from 100% cotton, this timeless design is made to last in your wardrobe for years to come. And if you prefer something a little more micro, Cou Cou has that in store for you, too.

6397 Framed Slip Dress Citron $695 See On 6397 Vibrant shades of yellow and green will make a statement, especially when paired with teal blue or baby pink accessories.

Victoria's Secret Satin Lace-Trim Short Slip Dress $80 See On Victoria's Secret Wanting a sexy slip dress under $100? Victoria’s Secret has created a classic style in a radiant hot pink, complete with delicate light pink lace layered around the neckline. The deep V-neckline adds even more oomph, highlighting the bust for a playful, flirtatious take on traditional sleepwear that can easily be worn beyond the bedroom.

Fleur Du Mal Juliet Button Slip $328 See On Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal is known for creating high-quality lingerie. The button details are too cute on this doll-like slip dress.

Intimissimi Asymmetric Slip in Viscose Satin with Lace $109 See On Intimissimi Asymmetrical hems and sheer lace detailing add just the right amount of intrigue to this slip. Wear it layered under a sweater on a chilly summer evening, or let it stand on its own.

Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark Fleur Jacquard Satin Lace Trim Slip Mini Dress $70 See On Urban Outfitters The draping on this dress adds texture and a casual energy to the silhouette. The lace detailing also offers it a girly touch.

H&M Satin Slip Dress with Scarf $45 See On H&M Want to step into the trend without spending a boatload on a style you’re not sure about? Try this $50 H&M slip dress. The detachable matching scarf is what really makes the look, adding an unexpected twist. Dress it up or down; either way, it’s guaranteed to turn heads — and might just make you a daily slip-dress kind of girl.

J. Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress $148 See On J. Crew Take this slip on a tropical getaway or pack it for your trip to Europe. The dress has a classic silhouette with a fun twist of color — and will pair beautifully with a sun-kissed glow.

Free People Maybe Baby Mini Slip Dress $78 See On Free People The cut, the sheerness, the print — this slip is sure to be eye-catching. It’s ideal for a beach cover-up, layered as a long top, or styled to go all out with a black lingerie set peeking out. Whatever feels most comfortable in your closet works here.

Aritzia Suite Satin Dress $148 $104 See On Aritzia Butter yellow is a quintessential color for any summer wardrobe. Grab this slip just in time for the last few weeks of the season, or get ahead of next year’s.