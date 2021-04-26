The Surprising Way Cher Inspired Zendaya's Oscars Look

When Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach come together for red carpet award shows, you know the outfit that night will create a magical moment. Roach has been the genius behind some of the Euphoria actor’s most iconic looks and tonight, at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, he’s done it again. Zendaya’s yellow Oscars dress resembled an outfit singer Cher once wore for The Cher Show, which ran from 1975 to 1976. For eagle-eyed fans who stalked Roach’s Instagram account for any tidbit of info about how Zendaya’s ensemble came together, you were gifted an insider-y treat.

In one of Roach’s posts on his Instagram Story, he regrammed a screenshot of Cher wearing a strapless, sweetheart neckline dress with a cutout in the front. He wrote “constant inspiration” next to the yellow look. So, it should be no surprise that Zendaya wore a very similar dress to Cher’s at the Oscars. Cher’s nostalgic costume was created by Bob Mackie, while Zendaya’s 2021 interpretation was created by Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Both Zendaya and Cher stood apart in their respective bold yellow looks — a color that’s not for the faint-hearted. Yellow is also a popular hue for Spring 2021, so Zendaya and Roach are right on-trend when it comes to what people really want to wear right now.

Given that Cher’s iconic looks are still talked about to this day, it should come as no surprise that both stylists and celebs look to her for dressing inspiration. (In the past, both Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski have famously re-created Cher’s outfits.) Tonight, it was Zendaya’s turn to channel her inner Cher and as a certified fashion powerhouse, Zendaya nailed it.

See the Zendaya and Cher comparisons, below. Then check out the best jewelry from the 2021 Oscars or the best nails from the 2021 Oscars for more awards show content.

Roach Posted This Cher Look To His Instagram:

@luxurylaw

Cher In The Yellow Bob Mackie Dress:

Zendaya In Valentino At The 2021 Oscars:

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images