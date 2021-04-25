Menu
The Best Nails At The Oscars Will Convince You To Book A Mani Appointment, Stat
Don’t sleep on these looks.
Anna Buckman
Tiara Thomas
One of the co-writers for Best Music (Original Song) nominee, “Fight For You,” Thomas went with a sleek monochrome look on the red carpet. Her long white nails matched her crisp feathered suit, while the manicure’s cool flowing lines and shapes added unexpected interest.
Emerald Fennell
Nominated for Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Best Picture, and Best Directing for
Promising Young Woman,
Emerald Fennell donned a green gown bedecked with scattered sequins. Her glittering-yet-subtle nails completed the low-key look, creating a soft, elegant aesthetic.
