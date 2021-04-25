(Celebrity)

The Best Nails At The Oscars Will Convince You To Book A Mani Appointment, Stat

Don’t sleep on these looks.

By Anna Buckman
Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Tiara Thomas attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Tiara Thomas

One of the co-writers for Best Music (Original Song) nominee, “Fight For You,” Thomas went with a sleek monochrome look on the red carpet. Her long white nails matched her crisp feathered suit, while the manicure’s cool flowing lines and shapes added unexpected interest. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emerald Fennell

Nominated for Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Best Picture, and Best Directing for Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell donned a green gown bedecked with scattered sequins. Her glittering-yet-subtle nails completed the low-key look, creating a soft, elegant aesthetic. Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

