Get A Closer Look At All The Sparkly Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars

There are many components to getting dressed for an award show. You have the makeup, hair, dress (or pantsuit), shoes, bag, and, last but not least, the jewelry. The latter can make or break a celeb’s look and if chosen correctly, will leave a lasting impression on fans. Just think back to Regina King wearing $2 million worth of diamonds at the 2021 Golden Globes. Celebrities, and their stylists, are serious when it comes to selecting baubles for big events. And no occasion was bigger this year than the 93rd Academy Awards, where the best red carpet jewelry looks left everyone stunned.

Some celebrities like Minari actor Youn Yuh-Jung chose more minimalist diamonds to pair with her outfit while others like musician Tiara Thomas gravitated towards a statement diamond necklace that solidified her custom Jovana Louis ensemble. It seemed that some celebs couldn’t choose between wearing a beautiful gown and an equally amazing diamond necklace, so they did what anyone would do — they wore both. Before the night’s officially over, take a look at the sparkliest, prettiest jewels spotted on your favorite celebs, below.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Zendaya

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Zendaya arrived to the red carpet in a strapless cutout Valentino dress and matching yellow Bvlgari jewels.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Olivia Coleman

Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Father, Olivia Coleman stunned in a red Dior Haute Couture dress and Chopard jewelry.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Amanda Seyfried

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The actor kept it timeless with double drop halo earrings from Forevermark and also wore bangles and a ring from the jewelry label.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Reese Witherspoon

Bvlgari jewels are necessary when wearing a Dior dress as Reese Witherspoon can attest to.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Regina King

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Actor Regina King wore Forevermark earrings, bracelet, & rings.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Andra Day

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

The actor stunned in a cutout custom Vera Wang gown and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. totaling over $2 million.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: H.E.R.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The singer walked the red carpet in Chopard jewelry and a custom Dundas look.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Vanessa Kirby

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The actor kept it classic in Cartier jewels.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Isla Fisher

For the event, Fisher chose Bvlgari jewelry with her navy Christian Dior dress.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Youn Yuh-Jung

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Chopard earrings, a ring, and bracelet added to Youn Yuh-Jung’s red carpet look.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Tiara Thomas

Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

On the red carpet, a dramatic diamond lariat necklace made this ensemble pop.

Jewelry From The 2021 Oscars: Maria Bakalova

A Louis Vuitton gown and Moussaieff Jewellers baubles made for a dramatic combination.

More to come...