Award season is coming to a close and arguably the night you’ve all been waiting for has (finally) arrived: the Academy Awards. Yes, the best event is saved for last. Year after year, the night is chock-full of breathtaking ensembles shown on Hollywood’s top stars. And, unsurprisingly, the best fashion moments at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards certainly did not disappoint.

While the majority of shows this season have been virtual, the 2021 Oscars allowed small in-person gatherings that included your favorite A-listers, of course. But, you’ll notice the venue is a bit different than years past. In addition to its typical Dolby Theatre, for the first time ever, the award show is also being held at the Union Station in Los Angeles. Celebrities arrived at both locations on Sunday, April 25 looking as glamorous as ever. Case in point: Even if you aren’t tuning into the show, you’ve likely already caught a glimpse of Borat’s Maria Bakalova in a stunning beaded Louis Vuitton dress on your Instagram Feed. On top of Bakalova’s talked-about look, there was also actor Carey Mulligan who was breathtaking in a strapless sequin orange cutout gown.

Scroll below for the best fashion looks at the 2021 Oscars. They truly ended award season on a high note.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Zendaya

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya wowed on the red carpet in a cutout yellow Valentino gown, worn with Jimmy Choo heels and necklaces by Bulgari.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Laura Dern

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor chose an Oscar de la Renta gown with a feathered skirt and Pomellato jewels.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Andra Day

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Actress nominee (and TZR’s January cover star!) chose a custom gold Vera Wang gown styled with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Margot Robbie

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie walked the carpet in a silver Chanel dress and accessorized with a square black clutch.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Amanda Seyfried

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seyfried channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a strapless red Armani Privé gown that she styled with Forevermark jewelry and Stuart Weitzman pumps.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Regina King

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regina King’s shimmering blue Louis Vuitton dress made a dramatic pair with Forevermark jewelry.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Carey Mulligan

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

The actor lit up the red carpet in a dazzling gold Valentino look which she styled with Sophia Webster heels.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Viola Davis

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davis opted for a white Alexander McQueen gown and Forevermark jewelry.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Olivia Colman

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman chose a red Dior Haute Couture dress with coordinated heels and a silver clutch.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Reese Witherspoon

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Witherspoon chose an asymmetric red Dior gown and contrasting black belt for the red carpet.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Maria Bakalova

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova arrived in a sultry white beaded Louis Vuitton gown.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: H.E.R.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The musical artist arrived in a purple Dundas look and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Nicolette Robinson

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Nicolette Robinson took to the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad black gown.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Tiara Thomas

Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Tiara Thomas proved that pants are an ultra-chic red carpet option. The singer-songwriter opted for a full custom Jovana Louis look.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Vanessa Kirby

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The nominee chose a custom Gucci cutout dress styled with Cartier jewels.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Chloé Zhao

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Nomadland director wore a taupe long sleeve dress and sneakers.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Glenn Close

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Best Supporting Actress nominee Glenn Close wore trousers under her Armani Privé coat, and looked so cool doing it.

The 2021 Oscars Best Fashion Looks: Zanna Roberts Rassi

Zanna Roberts Rassi stunned in a colorful number by Christopher John Rogers.