Shop Spring 2021's Biggest Color Trend: Yellow
Get inspired by the runway looks, too.
By
Danielle Naer
2 hours ago
Courtesy Of Celine
When designers sent models down the
Spring/Summer 2021 runways
, one enlivening hue stuck out: yellow. The Etro show provided an inspiring way of wearing the color trend for a day at the beach with a sunny bralette and a punchy printed skirt combo.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Prada married two trends into one
with its yellow cutout top. When layered under a similar shirt and then tucked into a skirt, the look creates intrigue and excitement on top.
Courtesy of Prada
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.