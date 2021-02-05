(Trends)

Shop Spring 2021's Biggest Color Trend: Yellow

Get inspired by the runway looks, too.

By Danielle Naer
Courtesy Of Celine
When designers sent models down the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, one enlivening hue stuck out: yellow. The Etro show provided an inspiring way of wearing the color trend for a day at the beach with a sunny bralette and a punchy printed skirt combo.Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Prada married two trends into one with its yellow cutout top. When layered under a similar shirt and then tucked into a skirt, the look creates intrigue and excitement on top.Courtesy of Prada

