Menu
(Celebrity)
The 13 Most Iconic Oscars Looks Of All Time
Hollywood glam at its best.
By
Bianca Rodriguez
3 hours ago
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor, 1953
It's everything you love about vintage fashion in one look: embroidered corsets that
Bridgerton
folks would love, fur shawls, and simple accessories.
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn, 1968
The legendary actress collaborated with Givenchy numerous times throughout her career, but this gown is one of her most memorable. The midriff cutout, sequin and flower encrusted details, and bow gave this dress a statement lewk.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.