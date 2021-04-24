(Celebrity)

The 13 Most Iconic Oscars Looks Of All Time

Hollywood glam at its best.

By Bianca Rodriguez
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Taylor, 1953

It's everything you love about vintage fashion in one look: embroidered corsets that Bridgerton folks would love, fur shawls, and simple accessories. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn, 1968

The legendary actress collaborated with Givenchy numerous times throughout her career, but this gown is one of her most memorable. The midriff cutout, sequin and flower encrusted details, and bow gave this dress a statement lewk.Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

