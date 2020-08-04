While eyeliner dates back thousands of years, you can thank the '60s for popularizing graphic eyeliner. Celebrities from Cher to Twiggy were often found with some cool squiggles or floating lines in their creases or under their eyes. These geometric shapes made another resurgence this year and mixed with the electric colors of the '80s, for a trend that's still vibing into this summer. If you're working on getting the most vibrant eye possible this season, you'll want to turn to Haus Laboratories' Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner, the brand's most recent formula.

Made into 20 different shades, the new eyeliner will also be available in three different finishes — matte, shimmer, and metallic. Starting Aug. 4, you can buy it on Haus Laboratories' website and Amazon for $18. Its waterproof formula is made to last for 12 hours and the shades don't shy away from being loud (no surprise for a Haus Labs launch). You can up the ante on your eyeliner with colors like Pride, a shocking violet purple; Priscilla, a bright matte blue; and Grime, a matte Kelly green. And you'll be able try your hand at golden yellow, white, and terracotta red, since they're all part of the lineup, too.

Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

Even if you're not enthused by the splashiest colors of the rainbow, Haus Laboratories hasn't forgotten about you. Punk, Diva, and Statuesque — a black, matte brown, and metallic chocolate — are just a few of the shades that cater to those who still prefer a more natural effect. Though with how easy it is to maneuver the gel consistency, you might be persuaded to try a funkier look than usual.

While graphic liner seems to be everywhere this season, if this particular eyeliner seems especially recognizable, you're not wrong — both Gaga and Ariana Grande wore it in the music video for "Rain On Me," along with the shade 911 from the currently sold out Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette. To get the supplies needed for flaunting a similarly creative graphic flick or two, shop some of the new Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner colors, below.

